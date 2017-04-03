Owls hold year-end awards banquet

RELATED: Owls earn Class A State Academic Team, Hancock athletics

The Owls had five honored by the Pheasant Conference, including junior Noah Kannegiesser, who was named MVP of the conference this year and the team this year. He led the Owls in points (630), assists (105), steals (66), free throw percentage (85.2) and three-point percentage (38.2) this season.

Hancock had two other all-conference selections in Chandler Gramm and Tyler Reese.

Gramm led the Owls in rebounds (151) and blocks (69). For that reason, he earned Hancock's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Reese grabbed 139 rebounds, which was second highest on the team, and also averaged 13.8 points per game. Reese was the recipient of Hancock's Offensive Player of the Year this season.

Michael Milander and Andrew Shaw both earned all-conference honorable mention.

Milander finished the season averaging 5.9 points per game and 59 assists, second highest on the team in that category. He was Hancock's Most Improved recipient.

Shaw finished the season with 119 points, averaging 4.8 per game. He also tallied 42 steals, second highest in the category and was the recipient of Hancock's Hustle award.

Mason Schmidgall received the Owl award.

The Owls graduate Reese, Shaw, Gramm, Milander, and Cody Greiner.