    Hancock hands out season-end awards

    By Brooke Kern Today at 3:01 p.m.
    (From left) Sabrina Mattson, Tess Brunnberg, Tess Steiner, Haley Mattson, and not pictured Kassandra Algarate all took home team awards after the 2016-2017 girls basketball season. (Submitted photo)1 / 2
    (From left) Sabrina Mattson, Ashlyn Mattson, Tess Steiner, and not pictured Kassandra Algarate earned Pheasant Conference honors at the end of the 2016-2017 season. (Submitted photo)2 / 2

    All-conference and team awards for the 2016-2017 girls basketball season have been announced. For the Hancock Owls, Sabrina Mattson was the lone all-conference recipient. Kassandra Algarate, Ashlyn Mattson, and Tess Steiner all earned honorable mention.

    Algarate and S. Mattson earned Team MVP. The two combined for 500 points this season.

    Algarate led the duo attack with 283 points, an average 11.8 points per game. She also grabbed a team high 144 rebounds on the season, a six per game average.

    S. Mattson finished with an average nine points per game. She also tallied a team high 85 assists on the year, a 3.5 per game average. S. Mattson was also the recipient of the Owl award.

    Most Improved went to foreign exchange student Tess Brunnberg, and Haley Mattson was deemed the Defensive Stopper of the season.

    H. Mattson collected 19 steals and four blocks on the year. Her aggressiveness on defense shows after finishing the year with 80 personal fouls, leading the Owls in that category.

    Along with all-conference honorable mention, Tess Steiner received the Hustle award. The junior led the Owls in shooting percentage, shooting at a 54.6 percent clip this season.

