Registration open for Cougar soccer camps

Men's Soccer Prep Camp

For boys entering grades 8-12 in fall 2017

Thursday, July 27-Saturday, July 29, 2017

Fee: $200 (includes housing and all meals; campers will also receive a t-shirt and soccer ball)

Focusing on technique, teamwork, conditioning, and mental preparation, the camp emphasizes instruction and coaching that will ready individuals and teams to perform at optimal levels for the season. Goalkeepers will receive specific position training and will be incorporated into team play.

The staff includes Morris soccer coaches and UMM student-athletes who will help players and teams prepare for the upcoming season and will give players an introduction to the training techniques and philosophies of college coaches.

A seminar on the college search process will also be offered to help potential student-athletes navigate the world of recruiting and choosing a college that fits academically and athletically.

Participants will get a fell for the college life as they eat meals in the campus dining hall and stay in the dorms for the duration of the camp. Supervision will be provided by current Cougar soccer players and coaches. Campers may also use the Regional Fitness Center (RFC) and pools during their time off, subject to the RFC schedule.

Boys/Girls Soccer Youth Camp

For boys and girls entering grades 1-7 in fall 2017

Monday-Thursday, July 24-27, 2017

Grades 1-3: 10-11 AM

Grades: 4-7: 11 AM-12 PM

Fee: $50, includes a camp t-shirt

The camp will focus on basic soccer team concepts as well as individual soccer skills, including proper technique in shooting, passing, dribbling, and trapping the soccer ball. The camp will consists of four, one-hour training sessions over a one-week period. All participants will receive a soccer ball and camp t-shirt as part of the registration fee.