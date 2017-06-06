Prep Track: Schmidgall sets personal best at 6A meet

Schmidgall recorded a personal best in the triple jump, gaining over two inches from the best set just one meet ago at the Subsection 21 meet. He jumped a best 38-08.5 for ninth at the Section 6A meet.

John Kellenberger took second in his heat of the 800-meter run. He clocked a 2:10.25 for 10th overall.

Even though Charlie Marczak ran a 12.07 for eighth place at the Subsection 21 meet, he participated in all three of his events at the section meet. Seeing as only the top five individuals move on from subsections from each event, being in a heat for the 100-meter dash at the section meet was a bit of a surprise for both Marczak and head coach Casey Skalbeck.

“He had no idea he was running the 100-meter dash until about two minutes from the start,” Skalbeck said.

He clocked a 12.34 in the 100-meter dash, a 24.85 in the 200-meter dash, and jumped for 17-00 in the long jump at the section meet.

Marczak is the lone Owl to graduate in 2017. Hancock will return Schmidgall and Warren Osterman as seniors in 2018, and Kellenberger will return as a sophomore along with a handful of junior high runners moving up.

