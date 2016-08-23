Tigers overpower Twins

Aug 23, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) can't catch the errant throw as Detroit Tigers center fielder Cameron Maybin (4) steals second base and advances to third on the play in the fifth inning at Target Field. The Tigers win 8-3. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Victor Martinez and Erick Aybar homered, and Anibal Sanchez pitched seven solid innings to lead the Detroit Tigers to an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Tuesday night.

Both Martinez and Aybar went deep as part of a three-run seventh inning that helped put the game away for Detroit, which improved to 8-2 against Minnesota this season.

The Twins got a home run from Brian Dozier, giving them a brief 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. However, in the next half-inning, the Tigers put together the first of two three-run rallies, scoring one on a wild pitch and two more on a single by Cameron Maybin.

Sanchez (7-12) was charged with three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two in seven innings. It was his fourth quality start in his past five outings.

The Tigers got to Twins starter Kyle Gibson (5-8) for five runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Detroit finished with 14 hits and had five players with at least two hits.

Dozier was the only Twin to reach base more than once. Jorge Polanco and Joe Mauer also had run-scoring hits for Minnesota, which lost its fifth game in a row overall.

Detroit scored first in the second inning, working the bases loaded against Gibson with a single, a double and a walk. Maybin, the No. 9 batter, also drew a walk, forcing in a run and giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Minnesota rallied for a pair of runs in the third on an RBI triple by Polanco and a run-scoring ground out by Mauer.

Aybar drove in a Detroit run with a single in the fifth inning but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Minnesota regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning on Dozier's 29th home run of the season.

NOTES: The Tigers announced that RHP Bobby Parnell cleared waivers and was released. ... Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann is expected to be limited to 45 pitches in his rehab outing this weekend. Zimmermann has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 5 with the re-aggravation of a neck strain. ... Twins DH Miguel Sano was put in the No. 6 slot in the batting order Tuesday. It's just the third time this season and sixth time the last two seasons that Sano has batted lower than fifth in the order. ... The Twins and Tigers will play the second of a three-game series at Target Field on Wednesday. Detroit will send LHP Matt Boyd to the mound against Minnesota RHP Tyler Duffey.