Bridgewater calms concerns about sore shoulder

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. He was dressed, but didn't play.Photo by Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.—As if to show he really is feeling fine, Teddy Bridgewater uncorked a deep ball in practice Wednesday.

OK, it wasn't the best toss by the Vikings quarterback. But it showed he has made progress since sitting out last Thursday's preseason game at Seattle with an apparent sore shoulder.

Before the workout, Bridgewater said there's no doubt he will play in Sunday's third exhibition against San Diego, the first game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Of course," he said.

Bridgewater wouldn't offer any specifics about his health, simply saying, "I feel good. I feel real good."

Then he offered a tease to the practice, saying members of the media would need to "stick and around and you may be able to see" if he threw a deep ball.

Bridgewater had not thrown in practice Saturday or Sunday, and the Vikings were off Monday. Then on Tuesday he tossed only short balls, nothing more than 15 yards.

On Wednesday, Bridgewater aired it out more, looking crisp while throwing several 20-yard passes. On his one really deep ball to Kyle Rudolph down the right sideline, he threw a wobbler over the tight end's head but was bailed out when cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was called for interference.

"It was a bad call," Munnerlyn said. "It wasn't catchable and it wasn't a flag. I didn't grab him at all."

Overall, though, Munnerlyn liked how Bridgewater threw.

"Teddy looked good," he said. "He's getting better each and every day. He's definitely grinding."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer also thought Bridgewater "threw the ball good." Now, he will have practices on Thursday and Friday in preparation for Sunday's game.

Zimmer has declined to discuss anything regarding Bridgewater's health since he was a late scratch before the 18-11 win at Seattle and was replaced by backup Shaun Hill. Bridgewater deflected questions Wednesday about his health.

As for taking the field for the first time at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bridgewater had plenty to say about that. In his two previous NFL seasons, he played five regular-season games and one preseason game indoors, and Sunday is obviously his first one at home.

"You don't have to worry about any wind factors or anything like that," Bridgewater said. "It's a set temperature every time you play indoors, so it's going to be great. Then also, just having the fans there. You get to encase all the noise, and the fans are passionate about football here. We want to give them something to root for, so having their support, I think it's going to be a huge advantage for us."

After seeing action in four exhibition games in 2015, Bridgewater might get into only two this time since key starters aren't likely to play in the Sept. 1 finale. Bridgewater doesn't consider that a big deal, saying the joint practices Minnesota had two weeks ago with Cincinnati provided additional valuable competition against another team.

"I think I've been able to get some good things done," he said.

Speaking before Wednesday's practice, Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner wouldn't speculate on how much Bridgewater is in line to play Sunday. Turner doesn't expect he will have any limitations.

"I didn't see any limitations (Tuesday) when he played," Turner said. "He threw all the passes that we need him to throw and was extremely accurate."

Bridgewater wasn't too accurate on the deep ball he threw Wednesday, but that it was drawn up indicated he is making strides.