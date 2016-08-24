Cabrera leads Tigers past Twins, 9-4

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) comes off the bag to catch the ball as Detroit Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin (4) reaches second in the third inning at Target Field on Wednesday night. Photo by Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Miguel Cabrera homered and finished a triple short of the cycle as the Detroit Tigers hammered the Minnesota Twins 9-4 on Wednesday night at Target Field.

Cabrera's solo home run in the first inning gave Detroit the lead and the Tigers never trailed, scoring five runs in the third and tacking on three in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Justin Upton also homered and now has four consecutive two-hit games after a 1-for-31 skid put him on the bench for a few games last week.

Detroit starter Matt Boyd allowed three runs in six innings while striking out seven for his fifth victory of the season. He has won each of his last five decisions.

Cameron Maybin and Austin Romine each had two hits for the Tigers. Their back-to-back singles in the eighth were responsible for driving in three runs.

Brian Dozier and Robbie Grossman each homered for Minnesota, which has lost six consecutive games. Starter Tyler Duffey was roughed up for six runs and failed to reach the fourth inning.

Cabrera's 25th home run of the season gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Minnesota came back with a run in the bottom half, getting a single from Dozier and a walk to Grossman to start the inning. A sacrifice fly advanced Dozier to third and he scampered home on a soft single to left field by Trevor Plouffe.

Boyd surrendered another single to Jorge Polanco, loading the bases with one out, but Eduardo Escobar grounded into an inning-ending double play.

With a runner on first and one out, Duffey got Erick Aybar to ground to Plouffe at first. He stepped on the bag for one, but his throw to second was off target, allowing the inning to continue.

The Tigers took advantage, getting an RBI double from Cabrera, a run-scoring single by J.D. Martinez and a three-run homer by Upton to cap a five-run inning that ended Duffey's night.

The right-hander was charged with six runs, seven hits and a walk while striking out two.

Grossman homered in the third and Dozier added his 30th home run in the fifth as Minnesota narrowed the deficit to 6-3.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann will begin his rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Toledo. Zimmermann, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 5 with a strained lat, is expected to make three starts for the Mud Hens before returning to the majors. ... Twins 1B Byung Ho Park will have surgery on his wrist on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season. Park hit .191 with 12 homers and 24 RBIs with the Twins before being optioned to Triple-A Rochester in late June. ... The Tigers and Twinswill conclude their three-game series at Target Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit will send LHP Daniel Norris to the mound against Minnesota RHP Jose Berrios.