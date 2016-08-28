Anderson repeats in Match Play tourney

Danny Anderson defended his title in the Eagle Creek Match Play Championships on Sunday at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar. Anderson defeated Andy Jacobson 2-up. Clay Cunningham / Tribune.

WILLMAR-- A strong short game was the key for Danny Anderson, who earned a two-up victory over Andy Jacobson in the Eagle Creek Match Play Championships at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Sunday.

It was the second-straight Match Play title for Anderson and his third championship overall.

Though he usually wins with power, Anderson said an improved short game was the catalyst for Sunday's performance.

"I putted and chipped very well today," said Anderson, whose highlight was a 50-foot putt on the fifth hole. "I made some shots I wouldn't typically make."

Anderson said this was the seventh time he and Jacobson faced off in the championship round, and he doesn't expect the rivalry to end anytime soon.

"Andy and I will battle as long as we can," he said.

It was father vs. son in the consolation round, with dad Shawn Bohlsen earning a one-up victory over son Ethan.

Vollan wins marathon senior tourney

One day after winning a 25-hole match to advance to the finals, Clark Vollan was again able to survive a lengthy affair to win the Match Play senior championship on Sunday.

Vollan crept past Jim Schammel in 22 holes to win his first senior championship.

Tom Wodash beat Chris Meinert for the consolation title.

Jacobson dominantes back nine in women's final

Down a hole going into the back nine, Lori Jacobson turned it on down the stretch, pulling away from Jean Larson in the Match Play women's final Sunday. Jacobson won 3-and-1.