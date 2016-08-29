MURPHY: Bridgewater shows there's no reason to panic

Aug 28, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball against the San Diego Chargers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The unyielding Vikings quarterback quashed any concerns about his right arm with a series of robust throws Sunday during the first half of Minnesota's 23-10 victory over San Diego in the NFL debut of glittering U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bridgewater completed 12 of 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown before transitioning to cheerleader in chief on the sidelines, his game-day missions complete until the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Tennessee.

"I told you there was nothing to worry about; sometimes you've just got to trust me," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

The master of counterintelligence who created a vacuum for speculation about the health of his starting quarterback and then wondered what all the fuss was about was gloating, and why not?

Zimmer's cold shoulder treatment of Bridgewater's throwing arm and whatever sidelined him last week against Seattle was a bunch of hot air for media and the old ball coach to blow at each other during the dog days of the preseason.

Pardon the skepticism, Mike, when it comes to questions about the pre-eminent player on your team and the reliability of his throwing arm.

This is the NFL, a paranoid police state that fostered hyperventilating coverage about the inflation of its balls before paying lawyers $2.5 million to prosecute Tom Brady and stalk his cellphone records.

And these are the Vikings, who had honest-as-the-day-is-long coach Leslie Frazier assuring the world Christian Ponder's elbow was fine two days before the quarterback almost had his right arm amputated hours before a 2013 playoff game against Green Bay.

Zimmer could have declared Bridgewater's shoulder sore or fatigued because of preseason work and was sitting against the Seahawks as a precaution.

A simple, truthful explanation in Seattle would not have compromised any Vikings state secrets. News leaked out anyway. Always does.

But it would have spared everyone a plunge down the rabbit hole of needless conjecture that turned a one-day story into a weeklong saga.

Maybe Zimmer the puppet master was just having some fun.

He could not have been happy the way Minnesota's offense started in their new $1.1 billion sandbox. Familiarity breeds contempt, and there was plenty of both during most of the first half.

There was way too much pressure on Bridgewater, who spent most of the 2015 season scrambling into and out of trouble.

Another turnstile at left tackle, with T.J. Clemmings donning the scarlet letter in place of injured Matt Kalil.

Also omnipresent was Teddy KGB ("check, check, check!") as Bridgewater attempted only two passes of more than 10 yards and completed just one—which tight end Kyle Rudolph promptly fumbled.

A pair of red-zone drives stalled and resulted in field goals.

With two minutes left in the second quarter and the Vikings backed up deep, Bridgewater was sacked for the third time, forcing them to burn a timeout.

Forget his shoulder. Who was protecting Bridgewater's spleen?

Suddenly, the dark clouds dissipated and the sunshine pouring through the stadium's transparent roof finally broke through in the Vikings' huddle. Bridgewater loaded up in the shotgun formation and started pumping, standing tall despite a persistently collapsing pocket.

Bang! Charles Johnson over the middle for 19 yards.

Bang! Stefon Diggs deep to the right sideline for 22 more.

Bang! Rudolph down the seam for 27 yards and a touchdown, avenging his earlier turnover.

"I think when we give this kid time to throw the ball you can see what he can do with it," Zimmer said.

Sixty-eight yards passing in 34 seconds to punctuate a scoring drive was a fine way for Bridgewater to punctuate his preseason, with reserves ticketed to play Thursday night's finale against Los Angeles.

"After I took that sack, we had timeouts on our side that allowed us to stay aggressive, push the ball down the field," said Bridgewater. "The offensive line did a great job finishing that drive, allowing us to score that touchdown."

Lest anyone forget, Bridgewater's legs work just fine.

In the first quarter, he practically snapped Adrian Phillips' ankles with an open-field juke that left the Chargers' safety grasping at air during a 22-yard scramble that converted a 3rd-and-6.

"When you have a guy like Adrian Peterson you're handing the ball off to," Bridgewater explained, "you take notes so when you get the opportunity, you're like, 'Hey, I want to be like Adrian Peterson, here and try to make this guy miss.'"

Bridgewater was asked whether his performance effectively calmed any anxieties about his arm.

"I hope I did," he said. "I hope I did by just going out there and competing also. The shoulder's feeling great. I had some fun out there playing with the guys and I can't wait to get back out there."

Finally, a straight answer.