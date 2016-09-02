Twins snap skid with win over White Sox

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, left, celebrates with center fielder Byron Buxton after scoring the during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins snapped a 13-game losing streak with an 8-5 win. Jordan Johnson / USA TODAY Sports.

MINNEAPOLIS—Byron Buxton and Trevor Plouffe homered to help the Minnesota Twins snap a 13-game losing streak on Thursday in an 8-5 win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field.

The losing skid was tied for the second-longest in team history, one shy of team record of 14 set in 1982, a group that lost a franchise-record 102 times.

Buxton's homer came in his first game back since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester earlier in the day on Thursday. It was the second home run of the season for the rookie center fielder, who entered the game hitting a paltry .193.

The home run was Plouffe's 10th, the fifth consecutive season he's reached double-digit homers.

Ervin Santana (7-10) scattered 11 hits but stranded 10 White Sox batters and allowed just two runs over five innings, walking two and striking out six in earning the victory.

Brandon Kintzler worked a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

Chicago left 11 runners on base overall; Minnesota stranded just two.

Jose Quintana (11-10), who began the night as the American League's ERA leader, allowed seven runs on seven hits in five innings of work while striking out eight and took the loss, dropping to 2-2 in five starts against the Twins this season. The seven runs allowed were the most the left-hander has given up in a game this season and the most since he allowed six in a loss to Boston on June 22.

Jose Abreu finished with three hits, including a long two-run homer in the sixth inning. Todd Frazier also homered for the White Sox.

Kurt Suzuki had a pair of RBI hits for Minnesota, which won for the first time since Aug. 17.

Frazier's solo homer to left field gave Chicago a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. It came on Santana's first offering of the inning and was Frazier's 34th of the season.

The White Sox collected six hits off Santana through two innings but scored just once and stranded four men on base.

Minnesota countered with five runs in the bottom of the second. Four straight singles along with a wild pitch accounted for two runs before Buxton smashed his second homer of the season into the second deck in left with a pair of men on base, giving the Twins a 5-1 lead.

Chicago posted a two-out rally in the fourth inning to get one back, getting back-to-back doubles from Carlos Sanchez and Melky Cabrera to narrow the deficit to three runs.

But the Twins used the long ball again in the fifth on Plouffe's two-run blast, his 10th, giving Minnesota's its largest lead of the night at 7-2.

NOTES: White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday to begin a rehabilitation assignment. Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a strained right groin. ... White Sox RHP Juan Minaya was recalled from Charlotte. Minaya is 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA in 47 relief appearances. ... White Sox C Kevan Smith was recalled from Charlotte. Smith hit .219 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in 49 games. ... Twins CF Byron Buxton was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Buxton hit .193 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 63 games with Minnesota this season. ... The White Sox and Twins will continue their four-game series on Friday at Target Field. Chicago will send LHP Carlos Rodon (5-8, 3.91 ERA) to the mound against Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson (5-8, 5.17 ERA).