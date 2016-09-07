St. Louis Rams former quarterback Kurt Warner attends Los Angeles Rams organized team activities at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, Calif., in June. Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.—The savior quarterback collapsed in the pocket writhing in agony, his left knee shredded, along with the team's hopes for a special season, as distressed teammates threw helmets and pounded their fists into the turf.

Ring any bells?

Dick Vermeil had never experienced what unfolded in front of him at the TWA Dome in St. Louis on Aug. 28, 1999, when Trent Green suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after a Chargers defender crashed into the Rams starter late in the first half of the club's third preseason game.

"I was devastated," Vermeil recalled last week.

After two years of tedious rebuilding and signing Green as a marquee free agent, the veteran head coach expected his Rams to stake a claim as NFC West Division contenders. Everything changed when Green was carted off with a season-ending injury that would dramatically alter the fortunes of his career, the Rams franchise and an unknown backup named Kurt Warner.

At a team meeting the following morning, Vermeil stared at the forlorn faces of his shell-shocked team and confronted his greatest challenge in 15 years as an NFL bench boss.

"I told them we put two years into building a playoff-caliber team and this doesn't mean we can't be what we thought we were going to be," Vermeil recalled in a telephone interview. "We will rally around Kurt Warner and Trent's injury will not be an excuse for playing poorly."

Warner heard Vermeil's resolve. Were the Rams listening?

"I'm not sure if Dick really believed what he was saying that day, but it didn't matter because he made us believe he believed it," Warner recounted. "I know I believed in myself and just needed a chance. But I still had to go out and prove it so everyone around me didn't just think, 'Oh, great, we're stuck with this guy?' "

The loss of Teddy Bridgewater last week, his teammates' visceral reaction to his devastating knee injury and the pall cast over the Vikings' soaring expectations are eerily similar to the sudden adversity heaped on the 1999 Rams.

Two hours after Bridgewater was hauled off the practice field in an ambulance Aug. 30, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer during a solemn news conference at Winter Park echoed Vermeil's damn-the-torpedoes mantra and vowed his talented team would not wither.

As the crisis deepened, Rick Spielman responded aggressively with the most substantive trade in his five-year reign as general manager, acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Sam Bradford from Philadelphia for a first- and conditional fourth-round draft pick last Saturday.

He paid a hefty premium for an expensive insurance policy against 36-year-old career backup Shaun Hill and the possibility that Bridgewater might not return to form in 2017, if he returns at all.

Can Bradford, the former Rams' franchise quarterback, replicate the 28-year-old Warner and resurrect his once-promising career with the Vikings?

There might never be another Cinderella story in sports like Warner's ascension from undrafted grocery packer and Arena League hero to Super Bowl MVP after leading the 4-12 Rams of 1998 to 13 victories and a dramatic championship game victory over Tennessee.

The Rams averaged 33 points a game in 1999 while their unheralded defense ranked sixth in the NFL. Nobody saw the Rams' "Greatest Show On Turf" or its unlikely bandleader coming, and if they claim to, their papers should be checked. But Vermeil had enough confidence in Warner's potential to elevate him to No. 2 behind Green after he sailed through waivers as a third-stringer.

St. Louis Rams starting quarterback Trent Green is taken off the field on a cart after being injured in the second quarter of a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 28, 1999, at the Trans World Dome in St. Louis. Green is out for an undetermined length of time with an injured left knee. (AP Photo/Harold Jenkins)

"Kurt played well in the preseason, and we were confident he would be better than going out and getting a veteran with less than two weeks of preparation, who hadn't been in the offense," Vermeil said. "Lo and behold, he played way beyond anyone's expectations."

The Rams started 6-0, ending a 17-game losing streak to division archrival San Francisco when Warner threw five touchdown passes. He had thrown for 18 touchdowns and graced the cover of Sports Illustrated under the banner, "Who Is This Guy?"

"Against the 49ers, Kurt completed a pass to a receiver running out of a formation he had never done before during practice, and I remember turning to our offensive line coach, Jim Hanifan, and saying, 'This kid can play!' " Vermeil said.

Warner had been buried on the bench behind Brett Favre and Ty Detmer in Green Bay in 1994, and then spent three years playing arena ball for the Iowa Barnstormers before a brief sojourn to Amsterdam and the defunct NFL Europe.

It was not until Week 8 that Warner felt had he had won over the locker room. Ironically, it was in a loss at Detroit — a second-straight defeat that dropped the Rams to 6-2. St. Louis failed to hold a fourth-quarter lead against the Lions.

"We had just scored a touchdown to go ahead late, and I remember Marshall coming over to me on the sideline and giving me a little gesture (pounding at his heart) that said, 'Hey, you're our guy,' " Warner said. "I never doubted my ability to play, but it wasn't until that moment that I knew the team believed in me."

As for Green, he successfully rehabbed and returned to the Rams in 2000 as Warner's back-up. He was traded in 2001 to Kansas City when Vermeil was hired as Chiefs coach and put together a pair of Pro Bowl seasons before retiring in 2008 back with the Rams.

Vermeil said Zimmer, who is entering his third season in Minnesota, has the credibility to convince the Vikings to close ranks around whoever assumes the No. 1 job in Bridgewater's absence.

"He's authentic and honest, and I think they'll believe what he tells them," Vermeil said. "Do they have another Kurt Warner? They have a lot to build on in (Zimmer). They have a fine defense to keep everybody close enough for one or two plays to go out and win games."

Competent quarterback play remains elusive in a 32-team league where franchise fortunes can crash and burn because of catastrophic injuries or mismanagement. If star quarterbacks were in abundance, every team would have a trio as insurance for calamities like Bridgewater.

Vermeil, who retired in 2005, believes in the power of discipline and psychology to overcome misfortune.

"You've got to expect your quarterback, no matter who he is, to play well," Vermeil said. "You can win along with him, not because of him. But it's hard to win in spite of him."

The man would know.