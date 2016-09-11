W helps, running game a worry for Vikings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The verdict on the Minnesota Vikings' revamped offense after Sunday's season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans has to be incomplete.

Minnesota's 25-16 decision had more to do with its defense than an offense that saw its prized young quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, go down for the season with an ACL tear on a non-contact play in practice on Aug. 30.

Veteran backup Shaun Hill at least didn't make a killing mistake, but hit only 18-of-33 passes for 236 yards, missing a couple of open men on deep throws downfield. The line couldn't open holes for former NFL Most Valuable Player Adrian Peterson, who rushed for a measly 31 yards on 19 carries with five negative-yardage plays.

That the Vikings were able to win will tamp down concerns a bit. But Sam Bradford, acquired on Sept. 3 from Philadelphia, will loom over Hill and the offense until Hill either produces enough to keep a job or coach Mike Zimmer has to pull the plug.

"I thought Shaun did well," Zimmer said. "You take care of the football, make the right plays, and I thought he did good. There are so many other things we have to fix right now. I can't wait to get with the coaches tomorrow."

One of those things Zimmer is probably dying to repair is the running game. Defenses not fearing Hill as a downfield passer is a factor.

The need to open holes for Peterson is greater than ever with Bridgewater's absence. Peterson was consistently met by defenders at or in front of the scrimmage line, including five of his first 15 carries Sunday going for no gain or a loss.

"We're not going to play a game this year that they're not going to key in on Adrian Peterson," Zimmer said. "I thought there were maybe some more runs in there that we could've hit better but we didn't. That's going to be part of the deal, but it's also going to open up other areas."

Can Hill exploit those open areas, or will it take the insertion of Bradford - once up to speed with the playbook - to help this offense survive this year without Bridgewater around?

"I did what I came here to do which was be 1/53rd part of getting a W," Hill said. "That was it to be honest with you. From what happens after that, it's not up to me."