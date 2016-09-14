Twins rout Tigers behind Polanco, Gibson

DETROIT—Jorge Polanco drove in a career-high four runs and Kyle Gibson pitched eight strong innings, carrying the Minnesota Twins to an 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Polanco had a two-run homer and two-run single among his three hits. Gibson (6-9) posted his first victory in five starts by holding Detroit to one run on five hits while striking out four.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games with three hits and also scored twice. Kennys Vargas supplied two hits and a solo homer, while Robbie Grossman added two hits and two RBIs for the Twins.

Minnesota beat the Tigers for only the third time in 14 games.

Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single for Detroit, which has lost five of its last seven games. Starter Matt Boyd (5-4) lasted only 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits. Buck Farmer tossed 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts.

Grossman's two-run single in the first put the Twins on top. Cabrera's RBI single in the bottom of the inning made it 2-1.

Minnesota scored three runs off Boyd in the third. Polanco, who doubled in the first, smacked a two-run homer. Grossman followed with a double, advanced on a single, and scored on Kurt Suzuki's sacrifice fly.

Polanco's third hit gave Minnesota a 7-1 lead in the fourth and ended Boyd's night. He slapped a two-out single to center with runners in scoring position.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth but Gibson struck out Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

NOTES: Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos took swings in the batting cage Tuesday as he continues to recover from a fractured left hand. He took part in batting practice Monday for the first time since sustaining the injury Aug. 6. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer missed his third straight game Tuesday with a quad injury. DH/3B Miguel Sano was also out of the lineup with lower back tightness. Sano left Monday's game in the seventh inning because of the injury. ... MinnesotaRHP Trevor May will miss the remainder of the season with a lower back strain. May had just come off the disabled list on Friday but sustained a setback while making a relief appearance against Cleveland on Sunday. ... Detroit LF Justin Upton was not in the lineup because of a mild left calf strain. Manager Brad Ausmus is hopeful Upton will start Wednesday.