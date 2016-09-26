McIlroy wins Tour Championship playoff, FedEx Cup

Sep 25, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Rory McIlroy celebrates his win on the sixteenth green in the final playoff round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA—Rory McIlroy checked off two more big boxes on his list of career achievements Sunday when he won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The native of Northern Ireland birdied the fourth extra hole to beat Ryan Moore and survive a three-man playoff at East Lake Golf Club.

McIlroy hit a 328-yard drive on the par-4 16th hole, the fourth in the playoff, and landed his approach within 14 feet. He made the winning putt moments after Moore knocked in a par-saving putt.

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, received $1.53 million for winning the tournament and the $10 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup.

"It means an awful lot," McIlroy said. "I've made it no secret that it's one of the last things I feel like I had left on my golfing CV, and I made it a big goal of mine especially after the summer had gone, to win it."

It is the second victory this season for McIlroy. He won the Deutsche Bank Championship, the second FedEx Cup playoff event. He lacks only the Masters to win the career Grand Slam.

"So to be here and to win the FedEx Cup, especially where I came in in the mid-30s somewhere, to play the way I have in the last few weeks to get it done is very special," McIlroy said.

McIlroy was almost an afterthought after a second-round 70 left him five shots behind leader Dustin Johnson. But he had a productive session on the range after Friday's round, fixed a flaw and finished with rounds of 66-64.

McIlroy, Moore and third-round co-leader Kevin Chappell were tied at 12-under 268 after 72 holes.

McIlroy had a chance to win on the first playoff hole. He hit his second shot on the par-5 18th hole within six feet but rimmed out his eagle putt a moment after Moore calmly rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt.

Chappell, in search for his first PGA Tour victory, was eliminated on the first extra hole after he hit a poor drive and made par.

McIlroy missed a 16-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole, also the 18th hole, that would have given him the win. Moore made a three-foot par putt to continue the playoff.

On the third playoff hole, the par-3 15th, both players exchanged pars.

"I did everything I could," Moore said. "I hit every golf shot as good as I possibly could today. I put 100 percent effort into everything out there. Unfortunately today, it wasn't enough."

Johnson, who began the final round tied with Chappell for the lead, staggered to a 73—the highest score posted on Sunday—and tied for sixth. He would have won the FedEx Cup had Moore or Chappell prevailed in the playoff.

"I didn't roll it that good today," Johnson said. "I felt like I hit some good putts. I just didn't make anything. I missed quite a few short ones on the front nine, and then on the back nine had a lot of good looks for birdie and didn't make any of them."

Chappell had a two-shot lead entering the 17th hole when his found the rough with his drive and made just his third bogey of the week. He drove into the rough off the 18th tee and opted to lay up on the part-5 closing hole. He two-putted for par and a 66.

"I can't be negative even if I want to be," Chappell said. "I made three bogeys all week. Made two today, but three all week, four rounds in the 60s at East Lake. Finished wherever I finished in the FedEx Cup. It was a good year. That's the way I'm going to look at it."

Moore missed an eight-footer on the final hole that might have won him the tournament in regulation and shot a 64.

McIlroy also shot 64. He holed a 138-yard shot from the fairway for an eagle at No. 16 and birdied the final hole after a brilliant sand shot left him a foot away.

Paul Casey's closing 64 was enough to push the Englishman into fourth place at 271. In three appearances at the Tour Championship, Casey has never finished worse than fifth.

Hideki Matsuyama shot 69 to finish fifth at 274. Rookie Justin Thomas shot 67 and tied with Johnson for sixth at 275. Sharing eighth at 276 were Jason Dufner and Adam Scott, who finished with a 65.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth tied for 17th at even par.