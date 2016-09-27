Salute for Palmer planned at the Ryder Cup

Sep 26, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; The U.S. flag and the Ryder Cup flag fly at half staff in honor of the passing of Arnold Palmer during a practice session ahead of the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA - A video tribute, a moment of silence and a tangible salute to Arnold Palmer will be part of a celebration of the late golfer's life at this week's Ryder Cup matches between U.S. and European golfers.

A tribute to Palmer, who died on Sunday at age 87, will be held on the first tee on Friday's opening of the competition, PGA of America president Derek Sprague said on Monday.

U.S. team captain Davis Love III and European captain Darren Clarke said the teams would both honor 'The King' during the 41st edition of the biennial match play competition.

"We're still working on the details," Love told reporters.

"The PGA Tour and the Palmer family created a logo and an Arnie's Army mention, and I think there's going to be buttons for the fans and pins for the players.

"As soon as we get those, Darren and I have agreed, whatever we do, we are going to do together. Both teams are going to do the same thing and honor the Palmer family wishes for whatever they would like to see us wearing."

Clarke said his players were stunned and saddened by the news of Palmer's death.

"He will be sadly missed," the Northern Irishman said.

"He was a global superstar, in not just our sport. He transcended our sport. Arnie's Army was known worldwide, and we are as shocked and saddened over Arnold's passing as everybody.

"Our sport wouldn't be where it is without Mr. Palmer."

Love said the passing of Palmer was emotional for some members of the team, but reckoned his legacy as a champion would inspire his players.

"Arnold is going to want us to put this behind us and go play. It's going to be tough to do, but we are definitely going to draw inspiration from his spirits," said Love.

"We already had pictures of him in our locker room and team room, and we'll add a few more. He'll be with us forever."

Watson named U.S. vice captain

One way or another, Bubba Watson always wanted to be a part of the United States Ryder Cup team this week and his pleas to be an assistant captain finally met with success on Monday.

Notably overlooked as a wildcard pick by U.S. captain Davis Love III despite being ranked seventh in the world, Watson was officially appointed as one of five vice-captains for the hosts ahead of this week's competition at Hazeltine National.

"Bubba has offered a couple times to come and be one of our assistant captains, and I told him we had an extra red cart and we'd love to have him," Love said during a joint news conference on Monday with his European counterpart, Darren Clarke.

"He adds a lot of fun, he adds a different personality, he brings a great heart."

Left-hander Watson joins Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk and Tom Lehman as assistants to Love.

Renowned for his booming drives and creative short game, Watson has played in the last three Ryder Cups and would have been the third-highest ranked American in their 12-man lineup if selected for the 2016 edition.

However, Love opted to discard the merits of a seven-times PGA Tour champion who has twice won the Masters, choosing Rickie Fowler, JB Holmes and Matt Kuchar as his first three wildcard picks before adding Ryan Moore as his fourth late on Sunday.

Moore earned the final selection after a red-hot run of form since the PGA Championship in July, highlighted by a victory at the John Deere Classic in August and a playoff loss to Rory McIlroy at the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday.

"It was a tough decision," Love said of his final pick. "Bubba obviously disappointed not to be on the team.

"We waited until the last minute to catch a hot player, and Ryan week after week after week after week was the hottest player ... he's just been right there at the forefront for us. He's a great addition to our team. Obviously playing great."

Watson first presented his case to be an assistant after he was overlooked as one of the first three wildcard selections.

"And then he offers, if you don't pick me (on Sunday), I would like to be assistant captain, before he even played the Tour Championship," Love said.

"And then I called him and told him that I was going a different direction again, and he immediately said, 'I still want to be a part of this team, if you'll have me.' Incredible gesture."