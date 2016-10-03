Lynx sweep Mercury to reach finals

PHOENIX—The Minnesota Lynx advanced to the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in six years, beating the Phoenix Mercury 82-67 to sweep their best-of-five semifinal series Sunday at U.S. Airways Center.

Maya Moore scored 20 points for top-seeded Minnesota, which is seeking its second consecutive WNBA title and its fourth overall. Natasha Howard had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Diana Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner had 12 points apiece for eighth-seeded Phoenix.

Phoenix took an 11-6 lead on a basket by Brittney Griner midway through the first quarter. The Mercury led 23-18 at the end of the opening period.

Minnesota battled back to take a 24-23 lead on a layup by Natasha Howard early in the second quarter. The Lynx later went up 34-29 on a basket by Sylvia Fowles and carried a 39-38 advantage into the break.

The Lynx extended their lead to eight early in the third quarter. They went up by 10 on a basket by Moore, took a 58-45 lead on a 3-pointer by Renee Montgomery and led by 12 going into the fourth quarter.

The Lynx continued to pull away in the fourth, opening the period with a 9-0 run to take a 74-53 lead.