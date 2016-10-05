Ryder Cup whirlwind

A pair of players and caddies look at how they'll approach a putt on the final day of the Ryder Cup on Sunday. Submitted photo.

Fans gather near a tee box as the sun rises at Hazeltine National Golf Club last weekend. Submitted photo.

Ryder Cup volunteer and Danube resident Steph Fransen, left, poses with fiance Justin Jakel at the Ryder Cup. Fransen, a Willmar High School graduate, was one of 4,000 volunteers. Submitted photo.

Steph Fransen half-heartedly put her name in a raffle with more than 16,000 other people, not expecting much to come of it. She only entered because her fiance, Justin Jakel, was excited about it but she knew her odds wouldn't be great: Only 25 percent of those who signed up would be chosen.

Though luck wasn't in Jakel's favor, it sure was for Fransen.

A few months after signing up, she found herself at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, volunteering at last weekend's Ryder Cup.

It wasn't a straightforward process, though. Initially, Fransen and Jakel each received emails informing them they weren't chosen. Then Fransen received a new one saying she was put on a waiting list.

"At first I was definitely a little disappointed," Fransen said. "I wasn't that interested in it before but once I talked to Justin about it and about how it was a once-in-a-lifetime-type chance, I was bummed."

It wouldn't be long before she found out she was finally chosen.

"I was so excited," Fransen said. "He had built it up for so long and I started realizing how big of a deal it was."

At Hazeltine, Fransen worked the merchandise tent, selling everything from hats and t-shirts to novelty items, all imprinted with the Ryder Cup logo. She worked Thursday night, all day Friday and Saturday morning, allowing her to watch the final day and a half.

She was on the eighth hole on Sunday when Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy traded long-distance putts and finger-wags.

"They were so entertaining," Fransen said. "The crowd fed off their energy, too, and they just made it so fun."

Between long drives and chip shots she rubbed shoulders with celebrities like Darius Rucker and Tiger Woods, and she snapped photos of vice-captains and Niall Horan, a member of One Direction and a friend of McIlroy's.

With that sort of star power around she expected a bevy of photographers and fans wanting autographs but she was pleasantly surprised to see them left alone.

"Everybody was so focused on the sport so they finally got to act just like normal people," Fransen said.

Fransen said meeting ordinary people from around the world was one of her favorite experiences.

"I met people from all over," Fransen said. "England, Boston, Arizona, Seattle, Spain, I met so many people. It was a great mix.

"I've never seen such a large group of people that spend all day together like that and it was still so positive. It was such a good environment."

It didn't hurt that the U.S. defeated Europe 17-11.

Fransen reluctantly entered her name in the sweepstakes but she says now that she is very glad she was chosen. Now that it's over she goes home to Danube with the Ryder Cup volunteer's uniform and a handful of merchandise, not to mention a phone full of photos.

She said what she really takes away, though, is a new appreciation for the game.

"My fiance watched a lot of golf but I didn't so much care about it before," Fransen said. "Now I definitely think I'll watch more because I know how the fans are feeling. I've gone to a lot of sporting events but this was so different than anything else. It's so hard to describe it. I'm not sure I'll ever be able to experience it again so I'm glad I was chosen."

It turns out even if she hadn't been chosen as a volunteer, she still could have gone because she was one of the lucky people to have won the ticket raffle as well.

She's a plant accountant at Kandiyohi Power Co-Op but she may want to consider a new profession.

"I may need to start doing the lottery," Fransen said.