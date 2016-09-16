Former Stinger earns Royal treatment

The Willmar Stingers' season is long over but a former Stinger is still spending his evenings on the diamond.

2012 Stinger shortstop Hunter Dozier was part of the September call-ups for the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 2, and made his debut for the big league club with a pinch-hitting appearance on Sept. 12.

"It was an incredible experience," Dozier said. "It's been a whirlwind since I got up here, though. Everything is so much different. It's the real deal."

In the majors, travel, lodging and food are drastically different than his days in a Stinger uniform but Dozier says he looks back at his time in Willmar fondly.

"I had a really good summer in Willmar," Dozier said. "I had some great friends out there and my host family (Teresa and Matt Behm) was fantastic. The Northwoods League is like a minor league season so it really got me prepared for when I was drafted. At that point, I was used to the travel and playing every day."

At Bill Taunton Stadium, Dozier is still a fan favorite and Stinger co-owner Ryan Voz credits that to his sheer skill.

"There was something a little extra electric in his bat," Voz said. "His arm was pretty special and he was our everyday shortstop but he looked like a linebacker out there."

Dozier helped the Stingers win, too. Willmar opened up the Northwoods League season 0-5 that year but when Dozier showed up the Stingers rattled off five-straight wins and went on to make the playoffs.

While Dozier was a key cog in Willmar's successful season, he admits it wasn't necessarily his best season. He hit .257 and smashed six home runs and drove in 40 runs in 59 games. The stats were good enough to earn him an NWL All-Star Game appearance but they're a far cry from his minor league numbers this year: He hit .296 with 23 home runs, 44 doubles and 75 runs batted in between Double-A and Triple-A.

"This league is tough," Voz said. "I know he was a little disappointed - this is a guy who has succeeded at every level - but he faced some adversity and I think he used this league to really propel himself. He came in and worked every day and it benefitted him."

Voz and Stingers fans weren't the only ones that noticed Dozier's talent. In 2013, the Kansas City Royals selected Dozier with the eighth overall pick in the amateur draft, making him the second-highest pick in NWL history.

The Royals' quality and quantity of talent has kept Dozier in the minors for a bit longer than baseball analysts might have expected. The Royals played in the last two World Series and won the Fall Classic last year.

"The team up here is stacked," Dozier said. "They've been fun to watch and I'm just here to learn as much as I can and do what I can to stay up here."

While many teams, like the Minnesota Twins, have given plenty of work to their September call-ups, the Royals have stayed primarily with their regular starting lineup as they battle for a spot in the playoffs. They're currently five games back in the American League wild card race.

With a Gold Glover Alcides Escobar at shortstop, Dozier has seen his position on the diamond change. He's spent plenty of time in the minors at third base but has also tried out right field, one of the few gaps in the Royals' lineup.

"It's easy to get bogged down thinking of where I'll play but I just go about my day like normal," Dozier said. "I'm going to just keep working hard and I'll play wherever they tell me."

Summer of Stinger debuts

The Willmar Stingers entered this season with zero Major League Baseball debuts to their name but at this point in the nearly-finished season they now have three.

Jacob Barnes made his debut earlier this season with the Milwaukee Brewers as a relief pitcher. Barnes played with the Stingers in 2010 and has gone on to appear in 20 games for the big league club, going 0-1 with a 3.15 earned run average and 19 strikeouts.

Dozier's former Stingers teammate Steven Brault also made his MLB debut this year, starting six games for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He debuted on July 5 and has since posted an 0-3 record with a 3.90 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

For a team that started in 2010, Voz says this recent surge in major league debuts is pretty special.

"This is a big deal for us," Voz said. "To have three in the same season means a lot because these guys are special. They helped us make a team and establish a presence here in Willmar. We focus on selling family entertainment at affordable prices, that's our primary goal, but the fact that these fans can see them one summer and then they flip on ESPN and see Brault going against (Chicago Cubs ace) Jake Arrieta sort of makes this real. It's cool to be part of (the players') lives and help them reach that next level."