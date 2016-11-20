Storm determined not to let low numbers get them down

This season the Storm has even fewer numbers, currently sitting at 11 as of Wednesday morning. Head coach Jeremiah Day and some Storm seniors agree that the Storm will not win state with this year’s squad, noting that numbers are important at the varsity level.

“We have extremely low numbers, right now we have 10 skaters and a goalie,” said Day, who is entering his fourth year at the head of the program. “Most high school teams we play are filling out a roster with a full 18 kids, and you’ll see a lot of teams we go up against run a lot of two-line sets, but that third line gets a lot of time also. Teams utilize that third line to play good defense and give the first two lines some rest… We just don’t have that luxury this year.”

“We’re short on numbers, so we have been getting a lot of conditioning in,” senior Dylan DeToy said of the first few days of practice.

Players, coaches, and even MBA parents know that expectations for the season aren’t high, but that will not stop the team from playing hard in every practice and every game.

“The guys are pretty wise to what’s going on,” Day said of the low numbers. ‘They have a great attitude about it. We’ll still fight for wins when they are there. No doubt that these guys will skate hard, but they’re not going to let the fact that they are losing games bother them. They know what they are up against with that few of skaters. They can keep it close for awhile, but eventually there is strength in numbers and we just don’t have them this year.”

“We’re going to be doing a lot of line changes and short shifts,” senior Tony Bruns said, who has been the Storm goalie since his freshman season.

“Guys are going to play a lot of different positions. We’re not really sticking with one position, except for Tony [Bruns],” senior Mitchell Dufault said.

“We’ll see,” Bruns joked.

Coach Day sees a great attitude in the team early on this season that it’s about bettering the younger players that moved up to varsity this year.

“They know we have to still put a lot into practice, and at times that can be taxing knowing what’s coming up in games,” Day said. “We still need to improve those kids that came up from Bantams and prepare them for the following year, which is a really tough sell when you have to tell five seniors that we’re going to go out, work real hard, we’re not going to win many games, but you still have to go out and bust your butt five days a week, sometimes six if we have games on Saturdays, for the betterment of the MBA Storm. Thankfully, these seniors are willing to do that and put team above their individual goals and have fun doing it.”

“We might not have a lot of wins, but we’re going to have fun out there,” Bruns said.

“We’re not exactly going to win state this year, but we’re really just going to have fun with what we got,” senior Blake Engebretson said.

The attitudes may be great after the first week of practice, but losing nearly every game can be tough mentally as the season goes on, and that negativity spreads like wildfire throughout a team. With such low numbers, negativity along with other game aspects, like penalties, are amplified tenfold, Day said.

“It’s terrifying to think you have one guy in the [penalty] box, which is bad enough because then you don’t have your full two lines. If you get a second guy, things start looking pretty dark,” Day said. “When you have such few numbers, even a power play can be a struggle at times. For the simple reason of having guys going up and down that ice sometimes three or four times in a shift, they are using up energy no matter what. We can get by five-on-five by sitting back and playing a box and one defense to get our legs back a little bit, where if we’re on the powerplay a bunch, that’s not really an option.”

On the plus side, this season’s low numbers shouldn’t have any affect on the future of the MBA Storm program, according to Day.

“From what I’ve seen from mites to Bantams, the numbers look great. We just ran into a tough couple years here,” Day said. “My six-year-old daughter is in her first year of hockey, and as far as she is concerned, she is on the same team as these guys and the girls team. It doesn’t matter what level you’re playing at, we’re the MBA Storm as a whole and that’s a big deal. Obviously our youth program is selling the product that we are one from start to finish. We all wear the same colors, we all have the same name on the front of our jersey, and it’s about being MBA Storm. As long as we keep that message going the numbers won’t fluctuate just because we have a tough year at the high school level. I don’t foresee it causing any problems.”

The Storm opens up the season at Litchfield at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. MBA will open up the home season on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Windom at 3 p.m. in Benson.