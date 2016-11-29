MBA boys shut down by Litchfield/D-C

RELATED: Storm determined not to let low numbers get them down, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

Brandt Pedersen led the Dragons with four goals and an assist. Luke Benson added two goals and three assists for his five points. Orrin Grangroth and Casey Peterson also put in two goals apiece.

According to Minnesota Hockey Hub, Bruns led the state in saves after game one, turning away an astounding 98 shots against LDC. He currently sits in second in that category as Windom’s Peter Ignaszewski sits in the No. 1 spot with 108 saves in two games as of Tuesday morning.

The Storm will host Windom at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Benson. Windom comes into the match 0-2 after falling to LDC 8-1 on Friday, Nov. 25 and Hutchinson 10-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Litchfield/D-C 12, MBA 0

MBA..........0 0 0 – 0

LDC..........5 2 5 – 12

FIRST PERIOD – LDC: Casey Peterson (Caleb Keith, Luke Benson) 1:59; LDC: Peterson (Benson) 4:27; LDC: Brandt Pedersen (Keith) 7:57; LDC: Pedersen (Peterson) 10:37; LDC: Benson (Orrin Grangroth) 15:00

SECOND PERIOD – LDC: Pedersen 9:20; LDC: Benson (Pedersen) 13:56

THIRD PERIOD – LDC: Pedersen (Benson, Peterson) 2:20; LDC: Grangroth 5:52; LDC: Keith (Ben Lindquist, Erik Koller) 12:59; LDC: Dylan Schutz (Wyatt Nemela) 14:28; LDC: Grangroth 15:04

GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 98; Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato: Greg Kaataja 6