Storm shut out by tough competition

RELATED: Storm enters building season, prep girls hockey, MBA Storm

Fargo Davies 6, Morris Benson Area 0

Morris Benson Area girls hockey team went down early and couldn't recover against Fargo Davies on Friday, Nov. 25 in Fargo, losing 6-0.

The Eagles, ranked No. 4 in North Dakota in the Preseason Coaches Poll, got on the board just 41 seconds in with a goal from Alexis Matter. That was her only goal, but she recorded a pair of assists before the game was up as well.

Fargo Davies scored four in the first period, but Morris Benson Area improved in the final two periods, allowing only one goal in each frame.

"They were outnumbered by more than two (at) times but they fought hard and stayed in the game," said Storm head coach Abby Daly. "(They were) exhausted but smiling from the second period because they realized how great of a feat it was to keep a good, talented team like Fargo Davies to one goal."

The Storm's goaltender, Abbey Hoffman, was kept busy all day and finished with 32 saves on 38 shots.

MBA............. 0 0 0 — 0

Fargo............... 4 1 1 — 6

FIRST PERIOD — (1) Fargo: Alexis Matter (Annika Mogck) 0:41 (2) Fargo: Sara McMullen (Katelyn Matter) 5:17 (3) Fargo: Mogck (Alexis Matter) 8:58 (4) Fargo: Katelyn Matter (Mogck, Faith Morris) 11:16

SECOND PERIOD — (5) Fargo: Emily Anderson (Alexis Matter) 12:32

THIRD PERIOD — (6) Fargo: Lauren Hanson (Emily Anderson) 3:19

GOALIE SAVES — MBA: Abbey Hoffman 32 ... Fargo Davies: Sydney Peterson 2

Morris Benson 0, Marshall 5

Morris Benson Area allowed an early goal and Marshall didn't look back, beating the Storm 5-0 on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Marshall.

Marshall's Rachel VanKeulen got to Storm goaltender Abbey Hoffman first, scoring 44 seconds into the first period. The Tigers added another just more than nine minutes later to put the game at 2-0 after the first period.

Marshall scored twice in the second and once in the third without facing many shots on its end of the ice. Hoffman finished with 32 saves while Marshall's Alexis Moat stopped all eight shots she faced.

The Storm will open up their home season on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Windom at 1 p.m. in Benson.

“I am so extremely proud of the girls for the hard work, dedication, and heart they put into their games this weekend,” Daly said. “Even though there was only nine of them playing, they seemed to wear out the other teams with two times as many players. With a small team they learn to dig deep within themselves and a lot of it comes straight from the heart. If you look back at our first few games last year and compare them with this year's first games they don't even come close. This team has come so far together even taken the new, younger players under their wings. I am really proud of what the girls accomplished this weekend. The camaraderie, the laughs, the ups, the downs, and the extreme heart it took for them to keep pushing through is something that will last long after their hockey careers are over.”

MBA............. 0 0 0 — 0

Marshall...............2 2 1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD — (1) Marshall: Rachel VanKeulen (Jadyn Briffett) 0:44 (2) Marshall: Tessa Coudron (Mikayla Campion) 10:07

SECOND PERIOD — (3) Marshall: Courtney Mauch (Sydney Mauch) 6:28 (4) Marshall: Sydney Mauch (Leoni Geifes) 11:53

THIRD PERIOD — (5) Marshall: Amaya Strivens (Kaitlyn Timm) 9:44

GOALIE SAVES — MBA: Abbey Hoffman 32 ... Marshall: Alexis Moat 8