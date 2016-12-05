Weather Forecast

Close

    Second period dooms MBA

    By Brooke Kern Today at 6:00 p.m.
    Mitchell Dufault reaches for the puck as goalie Tony Bruns slides to cover the net against Windom on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Benson. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Tony Bruns has had to face plenty of shots recently and that was the case once again on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Windom.

    RELATED: Bruns sets record in loss to LDC, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

    Windom fired 56 shots on net and Bruns stopped 53 of them, but those three goals proved to be the difference in the game as Morris Benson Area was shut out 3-0.

    All of the scoring was done in the second period. The Storm managed 16 shots against Windom's Peter Ignaszewski.

    Bruns' 56 saves comes one week after the season opener against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato where Bruns made 98 saves, a total that is believed to be a national record.

    The Storm will play Willmar on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Benson.

    Windom 3, MBA 0

    Windom (2-3)............... 0 3 0 — 3

    MBA (0-4)............. 0 0 0 — 0

    FIRST PERIOD — no scoring

    SECOND PERIOD — (1) Windom: David Volk (Alex Woizeschke, Noah Kloss) 5:14 (2) Windom: Kloss (Ethan Becker, Tanner Pigman) 8:33 (3) Windom: Woizeschke (Tylan Porath, Mikal Anderson) 12:55

    THIRD PERIOD — no scoring

    GOALIE SAVES — Windom: Peter Ignaszewski 16 ... MBA: Tony Bruns 53

    Explore related topics:sportsStormprepprep boys hockeyMorris Benson Area Storm
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness