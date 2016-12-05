Second period dooms MBA

Windom fired 56 shots on net and Bruns stopped 53 of them, but those three goals proved to be the difference in the game as Morris Benson Area was shut out 3-0.

All of the scoring was done in the second period. The Storm managed 16 shots against Windom's Peter Ignaszewski.

Bruns' 56 saves comes one week after the season opener against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato where Bruns made 98 saves, a total that is believed to be a national record.

The Storm will play Willmar on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Benson.

Windom 3, MBA 0

Windom (2-3)............... 0 3 0 — 3

MBA (0-4)............. 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — no scoring

SECOND PERIOD — (1) Windom: David Volk (Alex Woizeschke, Noah Kloss) 5:14 (2) Windom: Kloss (Ethan Becker, Tanner Pigman) 8:33 (3) Windom: Woizeschke (Tylan Porath, Mikal Anderson) 12:55

THIRD PERIOD — no scoring

GOALIE SAVES — Windom: Peter Ignaszewski 16 ... MBA: Tony Bruns 53