MBA falls in home opener

The Storm put 20 shots on net against Windom, but couldn't ever find the back of the net. Abbey Hoffman stood tall between the pipes for Morris Benson Area, but Turner had her number on Saturday. She made 25 saves and kept Windom scoreless in the third period.

The Storm will play Park Rapids Area on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Morris. Then is back in Morris hosting Crookston on Friday, Dec. 9. Both games at 7 p.m.

Windom 4, MBA 0

Windom (2-3)............... 2 2 0 — 4

MBA (0-4)............. 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — (1) Windom: Abby Ignaszewski (Faith Willard) 11:33 (2) Windom: Abagail Turner (Molly Boyum) 16:33

SECOND PERIOD — (3) Windom: Turner (Boyum) 13:37 (4) Windom: Turner (Jolyssa Higley-Purrington, Boyum) 16:21

THIRD PERIOD — No scoring

GOALIE SAVES — Windom: name not available 20 ... MBA: Abbey Hoffman 25