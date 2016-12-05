Weather Forecast

    MBA falls in home opener

    By Brooke Kern Today at 7:00 p.m.
    Hallie Watzke skates into the Windom zone during Morris Benson Area's home opener on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Benson. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)
    Abigail Turner scored a hat trick as Windom defeated Morris Benson Area's girls hockey team 4-0 on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Benson.

    The Storm put 20 shots on net against Windom, but couldn't ever find the back of the net. Abbey Hoffman stood tall between the pipes for Morris Benson Area, but Turner had her number on Saturday. She made 25 saves and kept Windom scoreless in the third period.

    The Storm will play Park Rapids Area on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Morris. Then is back in Morris hosting Crookston on Friday, Dec. 9. Both games at 7 p.m.

    Windom 4, MBA 0

    Windom (2-3)............... 2 2 0 — 4

    MBA (0-4)............. 0 0 0 — 0

    FIRST PERIOD — (1) Windom: Abby Ignaszewski (Faith Willard) 11:33 (2) Windom: Abagail Turner (Molly Boyum) 16:33

    SECOND PERIOD — (3) Windom: Turner (Boyum) 13:37 (4) Windom: Turner (Jolyssa Higley-Purrington, Boyum) 16:21

    THIRD PERIOD — No scoring

    GOALIE SAVES — Windom: name not available 20 ... MBA: Abbey Hoffman 25

