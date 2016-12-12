Penalties drain MBA at Red Lake Falls

RELATED: Second period dooms MBA in home opener, MBA Storm hockey, Morris/C-A athletics

Both teams went scoreless in the first period. It was highlighted by four MBA penalties, including a misconduct and game ejection penalty midway through the period.

Red Lakes Falls found its mojo early in the second with a goal from Javier Ramirez just 18 seconds after the drop of the puck. Special teams were the key for the rest of the game as both of the Eagles final second period goals came on the power play thanks to six MBA penalties in the second period. RLF’s third period goal was shorthanded as well.

The Storm finished the day scoreless on eight power play opportunities while the Eagles were two-of-nine.

The Storm hosts a .500 Fergus Falls team on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in Morris.

Red Lake Falls 4, Morris Benson Area 0

MBA (0-3)............. 0 0 0 — 0

Red Lake Falls (2-1)............... 0 3 1 — 4

FIRST PERIOD — no goals scored

SECOND PERIOD — (1) Red Lake Falls: Javier Ramirez (Josh Casavan, Chase Schmitz) 0:18 (2) Red Lake Falls: Brandon Klipping (Kaydon Kenfield, Ramirez) 12:22 pp (3) Red Lake Falls: Judd Wilson (Klipping) 14:07 pp

THIRD PERIOD — (4) Red Lake Falls: Chase Schmitz 12:12 sh

GOALIE SAVES — MBA: Tony Bruns 22 ... Red Lake Falls: Brenden Larson 62