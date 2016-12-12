Panthers down MBA girls in Morris

RELATED: MBA falls in home opener, MBA Storm hockey, Morris/C-A athletics

Hallie Watzke scored the Storms lone goal in the second period off the stick of Megan Kirkeide.

Storm’s Abbey Hoffman turned away 31 shots for a 74 percent save percentage in game one. She had 34 saves on Thursday night.

Park Rapids 7, Morris Benson Area 1

Morris Benson Area......0 1 0 — 1

Park Rapids.................0 4 3 — 7

FIRST PERIOD — No scoring

SECOND PERIOD — PR: Lexi Hinckley Smith (Serena Aletto, Taylor Pingrey) 7:51 ... PR: Pingrey (Aletto, Tara Johanning) 7:22 ... PR: Taylor Sagen 5:06 ... MBA: Hallie Watzke (Megan Kirkeide) 3:37 .... PR: Pingrey (Aletto) 1:19

THIRD PERIOD — PR: Sagen 13:13 ... PR: Alexa Kennedy 6:44 ... PR: Name not available No. 15 (Pingrey, Brooke Jerger) 6:22

GOALIE SAVES — MBA: Abbey Hoffman 34..... PR: Klohie Mankie 16