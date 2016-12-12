Weather Forecast

    Panthers down MBA girls in Morris

    By Brooke Kern Today at 3:24 p.m.
    Morris Benson Area's Abbey Hoffman makes a save during a recent home game against Windom. Hoffman turned away 34 shots against Park Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Morris. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    In their first encounter, the season opener for both teams back on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Park Rapids Panthers won 11-1. Park Rapids dominated the same way in its second meeting with MBA, defeating the Storm 7-1 on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Morris.

    Hallie Watzke scored the Storms lone goal in the second period off the stick of Megan Kirkeide.

    Storm’s Abbey Hoffman turned away 31 shots for a 74 percent save percentage in game one. She had 34 saves on Thursday night.

    Park Rapids 7, Morris Benson Area 1

    Morris Benson Area......0 1 0 — 1

    Park Rapids.................0 4 3 — 7

    FIRST PERIOD — No scoring

    SECOND PERIOD — PR: Lexi Hinckley Smith (Serena Aletto, Taylor Pingrey) 7:51 ... PR: Pingrey (Aletto, Tara Johanning) 7:22 ... PR: Taylor Sagen 5:06 ... MBA: Hallie Watzke (Megan Kirkeide) 3:37 .... PR: Pingrey (Aletto) 1:19

    THIRD PERIOD — PR: Sagen 13:13 ... PR: Alexa Kennedy 6:44 ... PR: Name not available No. 15 (Pingrey, Brooke Jerger) 6:22

    GOALIE SAVES — MBA: Abbey Hoffman 34..... PR: Klohie Mankie 16

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
