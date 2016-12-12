Crookston's efficiency defeats MBA

RELATED: Panthers down MBA in Morris, MBA Storm hockey, Morris/C-A athletics

The Storm scored first with a goal from Libby Pendill to lead 1-0 after one period. It was assisted by Whitney Demarais and Megan Kirkeide late in the period.

Crookston broke out in the second, though, scoring five total goals, including three to start the frame. Hallie Watzke scored in the second period for the Storm as well, but Crookston made it 5-2 before the period was out. Watzke’s goal was assisted by Nicole Berens and Kirkeide.

Crookston added two in the third period and the Storm answered with a goal from Taryn Picht, but it was too late as MBA fell 7-3.

The Storm outshot Crookston 36-22 in the game.

“Playing games back-to-back nights, I think the fatigue started to kick in after the first period, we came out kind of flat,” head coach Abby Daly said.

MBA hosts Prairie Centre on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in Morris. Then Saturday, Dec. 17, the Storm hosts Fairmont at 1 p.m. in Benson.

Crookston 7, Morris Benson Area 3

MBA............. 1 1 1 — 3

Crookston............... 0 5 2 — 7

FIRST PERIOD — (1) MBA: Libby Pendill (Whitney Demarais, Megan Kirkeide) 14:21

SECOND PERIOD — (2) Crookston: Kaitlyn Thingelstad 4:26 (3) Crookston: Ali Hutter (Jayden Allrich) 6:04 (4) Crookston: Allrich (Kylee Meier, Hutter) 7:41 (5) MBA: Hallie Watzke (Nicole Berens, Kirkeide) 10:21 (6) Crookston: Macy Strem, Allrich, Catherine Tiedemann) 12:47 (7) Crookston: Tiedemann (Strem) 13:41

THIRD PERIOD — (8) Crookston: Maddie Nicholls (Strem, Tiedemann) 7:22 (9) Crookston: Nicholls (Strem) 7:47 (10) MBA: Taryn Picht (Hallie Watzke) 1:22

GOALIE SAVES — MBA: Abbey Hoffman 15 ... Crookston: Braelee Jobe 33