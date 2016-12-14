Storm Bantams win Dakota Premier Classic
This past weekend the Morris Benson Area Storm Bantams hockey team defeated Winnipeg 7-2 for the Dakota Premier Classic Tournament championship in Brookings, SD. The tournament was a round robin format, and the Storm went 4-0 with wins over Omaha 7-1, Brookings 11-0, and Fairmount 11-2.
Team members include Brady Backman, Brady DeHaan, Brady Goff, Chase Engebretson, Matthew Tolifson, Bray Loge, Peyton LeClair, Tyler Buss, Hunter Blume, Will Breuer, Zach Bruns, Jack Riley, Zander Hoffman, Reece Kuseske, Mason Austvold, Parker Klemm, Michael Ruona. The Bantams are coached by head coach Chris Riley and assistants Aaron Goff, Coby Bruns, and Jeff DeHaan.