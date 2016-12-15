Storm score first goal of season in loss (with video)

RELATED: Penalties drain MBA at Red Lake Falls, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

“Logan Smith broke the puck up really nice and passed it up to me, then me and Kolby skated in two-on-one, I passed it over to him and he had a pretty good shot,” said senior Dylan DeToy, who was credited with his first assist of the season with Goff’s goal.

In addition to being MBA’s first season goal, it was also Goff’s first career goal on varsity. Something the sophomore was pretty excited about.

“It was pretty exciting, I didn’t even get to move before [my teammates] were on top of me [celebrating],” Goff said.

“It was a beautiful play,” head coach Jeremiah Day added. “It’s like we talked about, if we’re going to score goals it’s going to be on rushes down the ice and that’s exactly what it was. We got it out of the zone quick, two good passes down the ice, and he buried it.”

Senior Logan Smith also was credited with the second assist on the goal. Check out the goal at SunTribSports Cube channel here.

Adam Swanson and Brady Kampsula both had hat tricks for Fergus Falls. Nate Longtin added two goals and Tyler Hobbs had three assists in the Otter win.

Senior goalie Tony Bruns turned away 63 shots for an 97.5 percent save percentage. MBA had only seven shots on net against Fergus Falls with one going past goalie Drew Luhning. He finished with an 85.7 percent save percentage.

The Storm hosts Fairmont on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. in Benson.

Fergus Falls 9, Morris Benson Area 1

MBA............. 1 0 0 — 1

Fergus Falls............... 3 4 2 — 9

FIRST PERIOD — (1) Fergus Falls: Adam Swanson (Tyler Hobbs) 3:45 (2) Fergus Falls: Nate Longtin (Hobbs) 7:57 (3) Morris/Benson Area: Kolby Goff (Dylan Detoy, Logan Smith) 8:23 (4) Fergus Falls: Longtin (Hobbs) 10:30 pp

SECOND PERIOD — (5) Fergus Falls: Swanson 10:31 (6) Fergus Falls: Brady Kampsula (Tom Mattson) 11:35 (7) Fergus Falls: Kampsula (Declan Young, Jack Vaughn) 13:25 (8) Fergus Falls: Kampsula 16:36 pp

THIRD PERIOD — (9) Fergus Falls: Peter Johnson (Riley Sheridan) 0:54 pp (10) Fergus Falls: Swanson 15:39

GOALIE SAVES — MBA: Tony Bruns 63 ... Fergus Falls: Drew Luhning 6