Prairie Centre cruises to victory over Storm

Kylee Hopp was the goalscorer for all three first period goals, and she assisted on another in the second to earn four points in the game.

Nicole Berens scored the lone MBA goal of the night 13:40 into the second period. She was assisted by Hallie Watzke and Libby Pendill.

Storm goaltender Abbey Hoffman made 22 saves as MBA drops to 0-7 on the season.

MBA hosts Fairmont at 1p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 for its next game. Then the Storm closes out their 2016 schedule at Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Prairie Centre 9, MBA 1

Prairie Centre………...3 1 5 — 9

MBA…………………...0 1 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD — PC: Kylee Hopp (Kenzie Christianson) :33 .... PC: Hopp 11:36 .... PC: Hopp (Mikayla Olson) 13:46

SECOND PERIOD — PC: Sara Bailey (McKayla Woods, Hopp) :38 .... MBA: Nicole Berens (Hallie Watzke, Libby Pendill) 13:40

THIRD PERIOD — PC: Ally Ecker 3:18 ... PC: Bailey 4:18 ... PC: Bailey (Gabby Olson, Kayla Sayovitz) 7:11 ... PC: Gabby Olson (Mikayla Olson) 14:21 ... PC: Mikayla Olson (Gabby Olson, name not available) 15:01

GOALIE SAVES — Prairie Centre: Mackenzie Och 7 ... Morris Benson Area: Abbey Hoffman 22