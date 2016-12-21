Storm swept by Lakers

RELATED: Prairie Centre cruises to victory, prep girls hockey, MBA Storm

The first two periods, MBA kept the game close, which is something any 10-man team can be proud of.

“We definitely showed [Detroit Lakes] that we weren’t going to just lay down and take the loss. We fought hard and stayed in the game in the first and second period,” head coach Abby Daly said.

The Lakers took advantage of the short MBA roster by tacking on three goals in the third period to seal the win.

“When it came to the last period the girls were just too tired and made some mistakes that costed a few more goals,” Daly said.

Detroit Lakes’ Jamie Bollig and Abbey King both scored two goals each en route to the Lakers’ third win of the season.

Storms Abbey Hoffmann turned away 42 shots in the game.

MBA closes out the 2016 portion of its season winless at 0-8. It will continue to search for that first win against Luverne on Friday, Jan. 6 in Morris.

Detroit Lakes 6, Morris Benson 0

MBA............0 0 0 – 0

DL...............2 1 3 – 6

FIRST PERIOD – DL: Payton Carlblom (Sallee Stowman) 13:49; DL: Jamie Bollig 15:59

SECOND PERIOD – DL: Abbey King 0:06

THIRD PERIOD – DL: Taylor Soland 5:53; DL: Bollig 10:18; DL: King 14:23

GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Abbey Hoffman 42; Detroit Lakes: Kyndra McDougall 9