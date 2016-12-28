Prairie Centre wins the battle of the inevitable over Storm

RELATED: Storm scores first goal in loss (with video), prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

The North Stars got on the board first with a goal midway through the first period. Hudson Pung fed Hunter Fletcher for a goal at 7:06 to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period saw teams trade off goals. The North Stars made it 2-0 at the 9:08 mark with a Peter Erhart score off the stick of Isaac Cebulla. Almost three minutes later, MBA answered with its second goal of the season, a Kolby Goff pass to Dylan DeToy for a shorthanded goal at the 11:46 mark. Prairie Centre again held a one goal advantage at the second intermission.

The North Stars used their 22-man roster to their advantage in the third period and MBA’s 13-man roster couldn’t keep up. Prairie Centre tacked on three more goals to win its first game of the season by a score of 5-1.

Senior goalie Tony Bruns turned away 65 shots in the game for a 93 percent save percentage. He now sits with 91.2 percent save percentage through five games with 341 saves.

The Storm now hosts their second annual holiday tournament, a round robin with Fairmont (1-8) and Prairie Centre (1-5) that starts Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Benson. MBA gets a rematch against Prairie Centre Wednesday at 2 p.m. The North Stars and Fairmont face off on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m., then MBA hosts Fairmont on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. All games are in Benson at the Benson Civic Center.

Prairie Centre 5, Morris Benson 1

PC…………..1 1 3 – 5

MBA………...0 1 0 – 1

FIRST PERIOD – PC: Hunter Fletcher (Hudson Pung) 7:06

SECOND PERIOD – PC: Peter Erhart (Isaac Cebulla) 9:08; MBA: Dylan DeToy (Kolby Goff) 11:46 sh

THIRD PERIOD – PC: Seth Deters (Erhart) :10; PC: Noah Fletcher (Pung, Bryant Sand) 6:08; PC: N. Fletcher 6:42

GOALIE SAVES – Prairie Centre: Jesson Gould 26; Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 65