    Prairie Centre wins the battle of the inevitable over Storm

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:11 p.m.
    Morris Benson Area's Dylan DeToy and Ashford Swenson celebrate with Kolby Goff after he scored MBA's first goal of the season. On Thursday, Dec. 22, it was DeToys turn as he scored off a pass from Goff against Prairie Centre. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Prairie Centre scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat Morris Benson Area 5-1 on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Morris. It was the battle of the inevitable as both teams came into the game winless. With the win, Prairie Centre sits at 1-5 while MBA dropped to 0-5.

    The North Stars got on the board first with a goal midway through the first period. Hudson Pung fed Hunter Fletcher for a goal at 7:06 to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

    The second period saw teams trade off goals. The North Stars made it 2-0 at the 9:08 mark with a Peter Erhart score off the stick of Isaac Cebulla. Almost three minutes later, MBA answered with its second goal of the season, a Kolby Goff pass to Dylan DeToy for a shorthanded goal at the 11:46 mark. Prairie Centre again held a one goal advantage at the second intermission.

    The North Stars used their 22-man roster to their advantage in the third period and MBA’s 13-man roster couldn’t keep up. Prairie Centre tacked on three more goals to win its first game of the season by a score of 5-1.

    Senior goalie Tony Bruns turned away 65 shots in the game for a 93 percent save percentage. He now sits with 91.2 percent save percentage through five games with 341 saves.

    The Storm now hosts their second annual holiday tournament, a round robin with Fairmont (1-8) and Prairie Centre (1-5) that starts Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Benson. MBA gets a rematch against Prairie Centre Wednesday at 2 p.m. The North Stars and Fairmont face off on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m., then MBA hosts Fairmont on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. All games are in Benson at the Benson Civic Center.

    Prairie Centre 5, Morris Benson 1

    PC…………..1 1 3 – 5

    MBA………...0 1 0 – 1

    FIRST PERIOD – PC: Hunter Fletcher (Hudson Pung) 7:06

    SECOND PERIOD – PC: Peter Erhart (Isaac Cebulla) 9:08; MBA: Dylan DeToy (Kolby Goff) 11:46 sh

    THIRD PERIOD – PC: Seth Deters (Erhart) :10; PC: Noah Fletcher (Pung, Bryant Sand) 6:08; PC: N. Fletcher 6:42

    GOALIE SAVES – Prairie Centre: Jesson Gould 26; Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 65

