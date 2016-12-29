Storm opens up MBA Holiday Classic

RELATED: North Stars win battle of the winless, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm hockey

MBA and Prairie Centre faced off Wednesday to open the tournament. The North Stars used a three-goal second and four-goal third to win 8-1 over the Storm.

Seth Deters had a hat trick in the second period, scoring all three Prairie Centre goals. He added a fourth in the third period for four points on the day.

Hunter Fletcher also had a hat trick with a goal in the first period and two in the third period. Bryant Sand and Petr Erhart both had three assists apiece in the win.

Tony Bruns turned away 53 shots for Morris Benson Area for a save percentage of 87 percent.

The North Stars take on Fairmont on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. If Prairie Centre wins, the North Stars will be the champions of the tournament with a 2-0 record. With a loss, Prairie Centre's fate will be decided on Friday, Dec. 30 when Fairmont takes on MBA in the final game of the tournament. A loss to Fairmont on Thursday and a win for MBA against Fairmont on Friday could close out the tournament with a three-way tie for first as all teams would finish with a 1-1 record.

The Storm hosts Fairmont to close out the 2016 season on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.

Prairie Centre 8, Morris Benson 1

PC……………1 3 4 – 8

MBA…………0 0 1 – 1

FIRST PERIOD – PC: Hunter Fletcher (Noah Fletcher) 2:31

SECOND PERIOD – PC: Seth Deters (Hudson Pung) 6:57; PC: Deters (Isaac Cebulla, Peter Erhart) 11:55 pp; PC: Deters (Erhart) 14:06

THIRD PERIOD – MBA: Logan Smith (Dylan DeToy, Kolby Goff) 4:25; PC: H. Fletcher (N. Fletcher, Bryant Sand) 5:28; PC: Deters (Erhart) 6:57; PC: N. Fletcher (Sand, Hunter Bleess) 10:58; PC: H. Fletcher (Sand) 15:30

GOALIE SAVES – Prairie Centre Isaiah DeFoe 18; Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 53