MBA tripped up by Fairmont

Things looking promising for the Storm early as MBA got on the board first just over three minutes into the game. Kolby Goff connected with Logan Smith in front of the net for the goal also assisted by Hunter Gades.

Fairmont didn’t have an answer until the 8:55 mark when Tyler Head scored his first of three goals in the game. The Cardinals added a second goal off the faceoff eight seconds later. That goal was scored by Tom Havnen and assisted by Head, who had five points in the victory.

Fairmont scored two additional insurance goals in the second period to go ahead 4-1. Head had the first then was credited an assist on Karson Legred’s powerplay goal.

Fairmont and MBA traded off goals in the third as MBA fell 5-2. Head scored his hat trick just four and half minutes into the period. Smith had his second goal of the game, third of the year for MBA at the 12:35 mark. It was assisted by Goff.

MBA hosts Redwood Valley on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and Worthington on Saturday, Jan. 7. Redwood Valley comes into the game 6-5 on the season and Worthington is 1-8 with its lone win coming against Breckenridge / Wahpeton back on Dec. 9. The Trojans and Storm face off at 3 p.m.

Fairmont 5, Morris Benson 2

Fairmont………...2 2 1 – 5

MBA…………….1 0 1 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – MBA: Logan Smith (Kolby Goff, Hunter Gades) 3:15; F: Tyler Head (Tom Havnen) 8:55; F: Havnen (Head) 9:03

SECOND PERIOD – F: Head (Havnen, Bryan Karp) 4:13; F: Karson Legred (Karp, Head) 16:52pp

THIRD PERIOD – F: Head (Karp) 4:32; MBA: Smith (Goff) 12:35