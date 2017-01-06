Weather Forecast

    Redwood scores early and often in Storm loss

    By Brooke Kern Today at 12:12 p.m.
    Shawn Aarhus skates with the puck during a recent home game. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Redwood Valley made quick work of Morris Benson Area on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Benson. Redwood scored four times in the first period and added three in the second to cruise to an 8-1 victory.

    MBA’s lone goal came in the first period. Senior Dylan DeToy scored off a pass from Mitchell Dufault at 12:29. It was his second goal of the season as the Storm has scored at least once in their last five games.

    The Storm hosts Worthington in a girls/boys doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 7. The girls face off at 1 p.m. and the boys follow at 3 p.m. in Benson. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, MBA travels to Breckenridge / Wahpeton for a 7 p.m. game, then hosts Wadena Deer Creek on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Morris.

    Redwood Valley 8, Morris Benson Area 1

    Redwood Valley...............4 3 1 – 8

    Morris Benson Area.........1 0 0 – 1

    FIRST PERIOD – RV: Bailey Sommers (Connor Nelson) 7:53; RV: Sommers 11:05 pp; MBA: Dylan DeToy (Mitchell Dufault) 12:29; RV: Sommers (Jack Ryan, Will O’Halloran) 14:44pp; RV: Chris Wersal (Kaleb Johnson, Kevin Eriksson) 14:52

    SECOND PERIOD – RV: Johnson (Reed Stadther, Logan Prouty) 6:57; RV: Nelson (O’Halloran, Ryan) 12:43; RV: Sommers (Hunter Tholkes) 15:03 sh

    THIRD PERIOD – RV: Sommers (Tholkes, Cordell Plass) 14:22

    GOALIE SAVES – Redwood Valley: Alex Barnes 12; Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 59

