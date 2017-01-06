Redwood scores early and often in Storm loss

RELATED: Storm drops MBA Holiday Classic finale to Cards, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm hockey

MBA’s lone goal came in the first period. Senior Dylan DeToy scored off a pass from Mitchell Dufault at 12:29. It was his second goal of the season as the Storm has scored at least once in their last five games.

The Storm hosts Worthington in a girls/boys doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 7. The girls face off at 1 p.m. and the boys follow at 3 p.m. in Benson. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, MBA travels to Breckenridge / Wahpeton for a 7 p.m. game, then hosts Wadena Deer Creek on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Morris.

Redwood Valley 8, Morris Benson Area 1

Redwood Valley...............4 3 1 – 8

Morris Benson Area.........1 0 0 – 1

FIRST PERIOD – RV: Bailey Sommers (Connor Nelson) 7:53; RV: Sommers 11:05 pp; MBA: Dylan DeToy (Mitchell Dufault) 12:29; RV: Sommers (Jack Ryan, Will O’Halloran) 14:44pp; RV: Chris Wersal (Kaleb Johnson, Kevin Eriksson) 14:52

SECOND PERIOD – RV: Johnson (Reed Stadther, Logan Prouty) 6:57; RV: Nelson (O’Halloran, Ryan) 12:43; RV: Sommers (Hunter Tholkes) 15:03 sh

THIRD PERIOD – RV: Sommers (Tholkes, Cordell Plass) 14:22

GOALIE SAVES – Redwood Valley: Alex Barnes 12; Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 59