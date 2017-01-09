DeToy's two goals not enough against Trojans

RELATED: Redwood scores early and often to down MBA, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm hockey

The first period saw much of the action as each team scored two goals apiece. Bryce Olsen got things started for Worthington with an unassisted goal at 7:32. MBA’s Dylan DeToy answered with his own unassisted goal three minutes later, then added a second goal, a power play goal, on an assist from Shawn Aarhus at 13:44. Worthington tied it up at 2-2 with just over two minutes to play in the period.

The penalty box was a busy place in all three periods, especially for Worthington in the second and third periods. Despite eight minutes in penalties in the second period, Ryan Newman was able to score an even strength goal late in the period, which ended up being the game-winner. Worthington finished the game with 33 minutes spent in the penalty box on 11 infractions, one being a misconduct game ejection in the third period.

DeToy record his third and fourth goals against the Trojans. The senior leads the team in points this year with four goals and two assists. Kolby Goff, who was held to zero points on Saturday, had five points this season on one goal and four assists. Logan Smith is second in goals scored with three on the year.

It was an easier day at the office for senior goaltender Tony Bruns as he only faced just 27 shots in the game. Prior to Saturday's game, Bruns faced an average of 67.75 shots per game. He has a 90 percent save percentage through nine games.

The Storm travels to Breckenridge/Wahpeton Tuesday, Dec. 10 then host Wadena Deer Creek on Thurdsay, Jan. 12 in Morris. Game times are both slated for 7 p.m.

Worthington 3, Morris Benson 2

Worthington…..2 1 0 – 3

MBA…………..2 0 0 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – W: Bryce Olsen 7:32; MBA: Dylan DeToy 10:35; MBA: DeToy (Shawn Aarhus) 13:44 pp; W: Tommy Bauman (Lance Hibma) 14:55

SECOND PERIOD – W: Ryan Newman (Jordan Jensen) 14:22

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring

GOALIE SAVES – Worthington: Carter Ponto 29; Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 24