Storm girls earn first victory

Luverne 7, Morris Benson Area 1

The Morris Benson Area girls opened up the 2017 hockey season with a 7-1 loss to Luverne on the road. Luverne hammered four pucks into the net in the first period, added two in the second and one in the third to win its eighth game of the season.

Mariah Aukes had four goals for Luverne.

MBA's lone goal was scored by Hallie Watzke at 6:42 in the third period. It was assisted by Nicole Berens and Whitney Demarais.

Storm goalie Abbey Hoffman turned away 18 shots in the loss.

Luverne............. 4 2 1 — 7

MBA............... 0 0 1 — 1

FIRST PERIOD — Luv: Regan Feit, 1:07 ... Luv: Rozilyn Oye, 1:23 ... Luv: Mariah Aukes (Madison Crabtree) 11:03 ... Maddie Dinger (Oye) 15:14

SECOND PERIOD — Luv: Aukes (Shelby Kracht) 3:18 .... Luv: Aukes 15:05

THIRD PERIOD — MBA: Hallie Watzke (Nicole Berens, Whitney Demarais) 6:42 ... Luv: Aukes (Carly Serie) 15:59

GOALIE SAVES — Luverne: 27 ... Morris Benson Area: Abbey Hoffman 18

Morris Benson 5, Worthington 2

The Storm used a three-goal first period to defeat Worthington 5-2 on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Benson.

“The girls played an excellent last two periods against Luverne [Friday] and carried that through to [Saturday’s] game,” head coach Abby Daly said. “They came out ready to play and put some pucks in the net, and that's exactly what they did. They hammered two goals in within the first two minutes of the period and a third followed shortly after.”

Libbey Pendill scored her second goal of the season to get the scoring started on Saturday. It was assisted by Nicole Berens just 1:30 into the game.

Megan Kirkeide found the net on a pass from Hallie Watzke and Whitney Demarais just 17 seconds later to put the Storm up 2-0. Watzke netted her own goal at 10:56 as the Storm took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Storm came out a little sloppy in the second period, but was able to hold out for the win, Daly said.

“After the first period, we got a little ahead of ourselves and came out sort of sloppy, but we bounced back in the third period, ending the game on a good note,” Daly said.

Taryn Picht added a goal in the second and third periods for MBA. Her first, at 3:18 into the second, was assisted by Watzke and Demarais. It was answered by Worthinton’s Maddie Schmidt, who scored with just 27.2 seconds left in the period.

Worthington scored midway through the third period to close the gap to two at 4-2. Six minutes later, Picht scored her second goal of the game. It was assisted by Watzke and Rachel Berens.

MBA’s Abbey Hoffman turned away 18 shots in her first win of the season.

MBA………………3 1 1 - 5

Worthington……0 1 1 - 2

FIRST PERIOD- MBA: Libbey Pendill (Nicole Berens) 15:28... MBA: Megan Kirkeide (Hallie Watzke, Whitney Demarais) 15:11... MBA: Watzke 10:56

SECOND PERIOD- MBA: Taryn Picht (Watzke, Demarais) 3:18… W: Maddie Schmidt (Delayne Kuhl, Kya Nickel) 27.2

THIRD PERIOD- W: Nickel ( Hannah Barrie) 12:49... MBA: Picht (Watzke, Rachel Berens) 6:50

GOALIE SAVES- Morris Benson Area: Abbey Hoffman 18… Worthington: Bailey Kruse 22