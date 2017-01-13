Wolverines claw through Storm

RELATED: Worthington edges Storm, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

Dylan DeToy scored both the goals for the Storm, one in the first assisted by Ashford Swenson and Shawn Aarhus and an unassisted goal in the second.

Max Phillips had a double hat trick for WDC with six goals as the Wolverines were 3-for-5 on the power play Thursday night.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Storm travels to Fairmont for a girls and boys doubleheader, then next Saturday, Jan. 21, MBA is at Windom for another girls and boys doubleheader. Boys face off at 3 p.m. both days.

Wadena Deer Creek 8, Morris Benson Area 2

WDC................5 2 1 – 8

MBA................1 1 0 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – MBA: Dylan DeToy (Ashford Swenson, Shawn Aarhus)... WDC: Colby Schertler 3:00… WDC: Max Phillips (Schertler, Jake Dykhoff) 3:50… WDC: Schertler (Dykhoff, Dylan McManigle) 9:43… WDC: Phillips (Dykhoff, Rylan Olson) 13:19… WDC: Phillips (Bryce Cooper, Tyler Reece) 15:19

SECOND PERIOD – WDC: Phillips (Dykhoff) 0:39 pp… MBA: DeToy 2:19… WDC: Phillips (Cooper, Olson) 3:56pp

THIRD PERIOD – WDC: Phillips (Olson, Cooper) 3:51

GOALIE SAVES – Wadena Deer Creek: Noah Stevens 23… Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 42