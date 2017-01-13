Weather Forecast

    Wolverines claw through Storm

    By Brooke Kern Today at 10:24 a.m.
    Hunter Gades skates with the puck during a recent home game for Morris Benson Area. Against Wadena Deer Creek Thursday, Jan. 12, Gades was one of three MBA players to spend time in the penalty box in the 8-2 loss. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Morris Benson Area Storm played host to Wadena Deer Creek in boys hockey action on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Morris. The Wolverines didn’t waste any time, scoring five goals in the first period to win 8-2 over MBA.

    Dylan DeToy scored both the goals for the Storm, one in the first assisted by Ashford Swenson and Shawn Aarhus and an unassisted goal in the second.

    Max Phillips had a double hat trick for WDC with six goals as the Wolverines were 3-for-5 on the power play Thursday night.

    On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Storm travels to Fairmont for a girls and boys doubleheader, then next Saturday, Jan. 21, MBA is at Windom for another girls and boys doubleheader. Boys face off at 3 p.m. both days.

    Wadena Deer Creek 8, Morris Benson Area 2

    WDC................5 2 1 – 8

    MBA................1 1 0 – 2

    FIRST PERIOD – MBA: Dylan DeToy (Ashford Swenson, Shawn Aarhus)... WDC: Colby Schertler 3:00… WDC: Max Phillips (Schertler, Jake Dykhoff) 3:50… WDC: Schertler (Dykhoff, Dylan McManigle) 9:43… WDC: Phillips (Dykhoff, Rylan Olson) 13:19… WDC: Phillips (Bryce Cooper, Tyler Reece) 15:19

    SECOND PERIOD – WDC: Phillips (Dykhoff) 0:39 pp… MBA: DeToy 2:19… WDC: Phillips (Cooper, Olson) 3:56pp

    THIRD PERIOD – WDC: Phillips (Olson, Cooper) 3:51

    GOALIE SAVES – Wadena Deer Creek: Noah Stevens 23… Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 42

