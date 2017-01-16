Lytle, Cards trip up Storm
Fairmont's Myah Lytle scored goals in the first and second periods to lead the Cardinals girls' hockey team to a win over Morris Benson Area on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Fairmont. Abbey Hoffman saved 34 of 36 shots faced for the Storm, who put 23 shots on goal.
MBA will continue its road season at Prairie Centre on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Storm will then face Windom on Saturday, Jan. 21 to close out the week.
Fairmont 2, Morris Benson 0
Fairmont............. 1 1 0— 2
Morris Benson............... 0 0 0— 0
FIRST PERIOD — F: Myah Lytle 16:16
SECOND PERIOD — F: Myah Lytle (Brooklyn Meyer) 5:29
THIRD PERIOD — No scoring
GOALIE SAVES — Fairmont: Sadie Sandersfeld 23 ... Home: Abbey Hoffman 34