Weather Forecast

Close

    Lytle, Cards trip up Storm

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:00 p.m.

    Fairmont's Myah Lytle scored goals in the first and second periods to lead the Cardinals girls' hockey team to a win over Morris Benson Area on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Fairmont. Abbey Hoffman saved 34 of 36 shots faced for the Storm, who put 23 shots on goal.

    RELATED: Storm girls secure first W, prep girls hockey, MBA Storm

    MBA will continue its road season at Prairie Centre on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Storm will then face Windom on Saturday, Jan. 21 to close out the week.

    Fairmont 2, Morris Benson 0

    Fairmont............. 1 1 0— 2

    Morris Benson............... 0 0 0— 0

    FIRST PERIOD — F: Myah Lytle 16:16

    SECOND PERIOD — F: Myah Lytle (Brooklyn Meyer) 5:29

    THIRD PERIOD — No scoring

    GOALIE SAVES — Fairmont: Sadie Sandersfeld 23 ... Home: Abbey Hoffman 34

    Explore related topics:sportsStormprepPrep girls hockeyMBA StormMorris Benson Area Storm
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness