    Erdahl scores first career goal in MBA loss

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:45 p.m.
    Kellen Erdahl fires a pass during a recent home game for Morris Benson Area. Erdahl had MBA's lone goal in the 5-1 loss to Fairmont on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Morris Benson Area boys held Fairmont to two goals in two periods of play on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Cardinals turned on the steam in the third period to score three goals to defeat MBA 5-1.

    Cardinals had goals from five different players. Tanner DeWar and Kaylan Legred both had a goal and assist in the game.

    MBA’s lone goal came from Kellen Erdahl in the third period. It was his first varsity goal and first point of his varsity career.

    Senior goaltender Tony Bruns turned away 51 shots for a 91.1 percent save percentage. His season average sits right around 90 percent.

    The Storm travels to Windom on Saturday, Jan. 21, then host two games next week. MBA will host Willmar on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Benson and Breckenridge / Wahpeton on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Morris. Both home games begin at 7 p.m.

    Fairmont 5, Morris Benson Area 1

    MBA……….0 0 1 – 1

    Fairmont…...1 1 3 – 5

    FIRST PERIOD – F: Kaylan Legred 6:28

    SECOND PERIOD – F: Tanner DeWar (Legred) 5:45

    THIRD PERIOD – F: Bryan Karp (Tyler Head, Tom Havnen) 0:34… F: Tony Nuss (DeWar) 5:46… MBA: Kellen Erdahl (Ashford Swenson) 8:54… F: Sam Mensing 12:00

    GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 51… Fairmont: Colby Kuhl 24

