Erdahl scores first career goal in MBA loss

RELATED: Powerplay kills MBA against WDC, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

Cardinals had goals from five different players. Tanner DeWar and Kaylan Legred both had a goal and assist in the game.

MBA’s lone goal came from Kellen Erdahl in the third period. It was his first varsity goal and first point of his varsity career.

Senior goaltender Tony Bruns turned away 51 shots for a 91.1 percent save percentage. His season average sits right around 90 percent.

The Storm travels to Windom on Saturday, Jan. 21, then host two games next week. MBA will host Willmar on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Benson and Breckenridge / Wahpeton on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Morris. Both home games begin at 7 p.m.

Fairmont 5, Morris Benson Area 1

MBA……….0 0 1 – 1

Fairmont…...1 1 3 – 5

FIRST PERIOD – F: Kaylan Legred 6:28

SECOND PERIOD – F: Tanner DeWar (Legred) 5:45

THIRD PERIOD – F: Bryan Karp (Tyler Head, Tom Havnen) 0:34… F: Tony Nuss (DeWar) 5:46… MBA: Kellen Erdahl (Ashford Swenson) 8:54… F: Sam Mensing 12:00

GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 51… Fairmont: Colby Kuhl 24