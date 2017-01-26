Weather Forecast

Close

    Bruns saves nearly 80 in MBA loss

    By Brooke Kern on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:37 p.m.
    Tony Bruns slides to protect the net during a home game for Morris Benson Area. Bruns had 78 saves in the loss to Willmar Tuesday, Jan. 24. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Willmar boy's hockey team logged 84 shots and converted on six of them to defeat Morris Benson Area 6-1 Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Benson.

    RELATED: Windom's losing streak snapped against MBA, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

    MBA's goaltender Tony Bruns made 78 saves on the night but it wasn't enough as his team was only able to breakthrough once against Willmar's Gunnar Banks. He finished with 13 saves.

    The Cardinals got the momentum going early with three goals in the opening period including two within forty seconds to take a 3-0 lead. The Storm scored their lone goal of the game off a Kolby Goff shot 14 seconds before the end of the period.

    Willmar's Eli Slagter earned his second goal of the night in the second period, netting a power play goal to make it 4-1.

    The Cardinals tacked on a pair in the third period to give the game a 6-1 final.

    The Storm hosts Breckenridge / Wahpeton Thursday, Jan. 26 in Morris at 7 p.m.

    Willmar 6, Morris Benson 1

    Willmar..........3 1 2 – 6

    MBA..............1 0 0 – 1

    FIRST PERIOD — W: Eli Slagter (Tanner Dahle, Cole Monson) 9:47 ... W: Ty Christensen 13:14 ... W: Ian Carruthers 13:52 ... MBA: Kolby Goff (Logan Smith, Michael Halvorson) 16:46

    SECOND PERIOD — W: Slagter (Avery Smith, Dahle) 8:45 pp

    THIRD PERIOD — W: Dahle (Carruthers, Slagter) 12:16 ... W: Braden Bauman 16:56 pp

    GOALIE SAVES — Willlmar: Gunnar Banks 13 ... Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 78

    Explore related topics:sportsStormprepprep boys hockeyMBA StormMorris Benson Area Storm
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness