Bruns saves nearly 80 in MBA loss

RELATED: Windom's losing streak snapped against MBA, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

MBA's goaltender Tony Bruns made 78 saves on the night but it wasn't enough as his team was only able to breakthrough once against Willmar's Gunnar Banks. He finished with 13 saves.

The Cardinals got the momentum going early with three goals in the opening period including two within forty seconds to take a 3-0 lead. The Storm scored their lone goal of the game off a Kolby Goff shot 14 seconds before the end of the period.

Willmar's Eli Slagter earned his second goal of the night in the second period, netting a power play goal to make it 4-1.

The Cardinals tacked on a pair in the third period to give the game a 6-1 final.

The Storm hosts Breckenridge / Wahpeton Thursday, Jan. 26 in Morris at 7 p.m.

Willmar 6, Morris Benson 1

Willmar..........3 1 2 – 6

MBA..............1 0 0 – 1

FIRST PERIOD — W: Eli Slagter (Tanner Dahle, Cole Monson) 9:47 ... W: Ty Christensen 13:14 ... W: Ian Carruthers 13:52 ... MBA: Kolby Goff (Logan Smith, Michael Halvorson) 16:46

SECOND PERIOD — W: Slagter (Avery Smith, Dahle) 8:45 pp

THIRD PERIOD — W: Dahle (Carruthers, Slagter) 12:16 ... W: Braden Bauman 16:56 pp

GOALIE SAVES — Willlmar: Gunnar Banks 13 ... Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 78