Blades slice through Storm

Tony Bruns turned away 33 saves in net for MBA. Despite its 0-14 record, the Storm have only been shut out four times this season.

The Storm gets a rematch with the Blades on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Wahpeton for their next game. MBA will host Red Lake Falls on Friday, Feb. 3 and travel to Worthington on Saturday, Feb. 4 to close out the week.

Breckenridge/Wahpeton 6, Morris Benson Area 0

B/W (7-8)............2 2 2 — 6

MBA (0-14).........0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — B: Jase Jensen 6:01 ... B: Jensen 8:29

SECOND PERIOD — B: Jensen 1:10 ... B: Jensen (Tyler Breuer) 4:25

THIRD PERIOD — B: Alex Klug (Jensen) 7:06 ... B: Carson Hought (Jensen) 7:13

GOALIE SAVES — Breckenridge/Wahpeton: Tucker Barth 21 ... MBA: Tony Bruns 33