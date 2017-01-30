Blades slice through Storm
Breckenridge/Wahpeton's Jase Jensen scored four goals, three unassisted, and he assisted on two other goals in a victory over Morris Benson Area on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Morris. The Blades scored two goals in each period on its way to a 6-0 shutout over the Storm.
Tony Bruns turned away 33 saves in net for MBA. Despite its 0-14 record, the Storm have only been shut out four times this season.
The Storm gets a rematch with the Blades on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Wahpeton for their next game. MBA will host Red Lake Falls on Friday, Feb. 3 and travel to Worthington on Saturday, Feb. 4 to close out the week.
Breckenridge/Wahpeton 6, Morris Benson Area 0
B/W (7-8)............2 2 2 — 6
MBA (0-14).........0 0 0 — 0
FIRST PERIOD — B: Jase Jensen 6:01 ... B: Jensen 8:29
SECOND PERIOD — B: Jensen 1:10 ... B: Jensen (Tyler Breuer) 4:25
THIRD PERIOD — B: Alex Klug (Jensen) 7:06 ... B: Carson Hought (Jensen) 7:13
GOALIE SAVES — Breckenridge/Wahpeton: Tucker Barth 21 ... MBA: Tony Bruns 33