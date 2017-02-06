Storm earns first win of season at Worthington

“It was a needed win, just for the guys,” head coach Jeremiah Day told the Worthington Globe after the game. “They’ve kept great attitudes all year, even knowing it was going to be a tough season. But to get that one is big for them.”

The day previous MBA fell to Red Lake Falls in Morris to come out of the weekend with a 1-15 overall record with four regular season games left on the schedule.

Red Lake Falls 6, MBA 3

Morris Benson Area couldn't stop Red Lake Falls' Brandon Klipping, who scored on five of his team's six goals on Friday, Feb. 3 in Morris.

Dylan Detoy and Hunter Gades kept the Storm in the game with a 2-2 tie after the first period, but Red Lake Falls kept the pace in the second while MBA faltered with only one goal. RLF added two more in the third period to give the game the 6-3 final.

Tony Bruns had a milder day at the office, stopping a mere 35 shots. He is averaging over 50 saves a game through 16 games.

RLF..............2 2 2 — 6

MBA.............2 1 0 — 3

FIRST PERIOD — RLF: Mason Hanson (Brandon Klipping) 11:50 ... RLF: Klipping (Chase Schmitz) 14:23 ... MBA: Dylan Detoy (Hunter Gades) 15:12 ... MBA: Gades (Detoy) 15:21

SECOND PERIOD — RLF: Klipping 9:32 ... RLF: Schmitz (Klipping) 11:43 ... MBA: Gades (Mitchell Dufault) 13:31

THIRD PERIOD — RLF: Judd Wilson 12:26 ... RLF: Devin Paradis (Klipping) 14:45

GOALIE SAVES — Red Lake Falls: Brenden Larson 23 ... Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 35

Morris Benson Area 3, Worthington 0

Morris Benson Area earned its first win of the season with a shutout performance over Worthington Saturday, Feb. 4 at Worthington.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first period, but Dylan Detoy put his team on the board 4:05 into the second period with a power play goal.

“In the second period, we were able to move the puck,” Day said. “That kind of opened it up a little bit. We played a little bit wider and we were able to make them chase it a little more. We wore them down, so that helped us, no doubt about it.”

That goal proved to be enough to earn the victory, but that didn't stop MBA from keeping the scoring-roll going. Detoy added his second of the game early in the third period and Shawn Aarhus, who assisted on the first goal, grabbed his own goal in the third period to put the game at 3-0.

MBA goaltender Tony Bruns was stellar, stopping all 25 shots he faced for his first shut out of the season. It was the fourth shutout of his career, tallying one each season since his debut in net his freshman year.

The Storm travels to Wadena Deer Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Prairie Centre on Thursday, Feb. 9.

MBA.....................0 1 2 — 3

Worthington........0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — No goals scored

SECOND PERIOD — M: Dylan Detoy (Shaun Aarhus) 4:05 pp

THIRD PERIOD — M: Detoy 2:22 ... M: Aarhus (Kolby Goff) 8:15

GOALIE SAVES — Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 25 ... Worthington: Carter Ponto 20