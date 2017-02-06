MBA earns second win over Worthington

RELATED: Northern Lakes downs visiting Storm, prep girls hockey, MBA Storm

Both teams were held scoreless in the first period, but MBA held a 12-1 advantage in shots after the first 17 minutes.

Rachel Berens got her team on the board early in the second period to take a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the second frame. Hallie Watzke followed up 18 seconds later to double the lead and Leah Thompson made it a trio four minutes later.

Abbey Hoffman didn't have to do much between the pipes, but she was perfect when given the opportunity, stopping all 10 shots she faced on the afternoon. The Storm as a whole outshot their opponent 35-10.

"The girls played a good first and third period but their second period performance is what took them to the top," said MBA head coach Abby Daly. "They all worked together as a team and got a lot of opportunities in front of the net. They capitalized in the second period but they just couldn't get it in the net during the first and third periods. Overall, it was a great day."

The Storm closed out the regular season 2-13 overall. MBA was seeded sixth in the Section 6A tournament and take on No. 3 Northern Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Pequot Lakes. The winner will then take on No. 2 Alexandria on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Alexandria. The Storm met up with Northern Lakes on Jan. 24 during the regular season. The result was a 6-1 final in favor of the Lightning.

Morris Benson Area 3, Worthington 0

MBA..................0 3 0 — 3

Worthington.....0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — No goals scored

SECOND PERIOD — M: Rachel Berens (Megan Kirkeide, Nicole Berens) 2:41... M: Hallie Watzke (Taryn Picht) 3:09... M: Leah Thompson (Watzke) 7:09

THIRD PERIOD — No goals scored

GOALIE SAVES — Morris/Benson Area: Abbey Hoffman 10 ... Worthington: Bailey Kruse 32