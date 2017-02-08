WDC skates away with win over Storm

RELATED: Storm earns first win of season, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

MBA's Shaun Aarhus and Dylan DeToy score back-to-back goals in the first period with assists from Blake Engebretson and Hunter Gades. Jake Dykhoff scored two for WDC.

Tony Bruns turned away 66 shots for a 91.7 percent save percentage.

The Storm next travels to Prairie Centre on Thursday, Feb. 9.

WDC 6, Morris Benson 2

MBA..............2 0 0 — 2

WDC.............3 2 1 — 6

FIRST PERIOD — W: Josh Daigneault 0:15 ... W: Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren, Logan Robinson) 10:24 ... W: Wyatt Hamann (Tyler Reece, Jackson Becker) 13:49 ... M: Shaun Aarhus (Blake Engebretson) 16:52 ... M: Dylan DeToy (Hunter Gades) 16:58

SECOND PERIOD — W: Jake Dykhoff (Bryce Cooper) 9:09 ... W: Andrew Sundby (Dykhoff, Preston Warren) 12:39

THIRD PERIOD — W: Preston Warren (Sundby, Olson) 9:49

GOALIE SAVES — Morris/Benson Area: Tony Bruns 13 ... Wadena-Deer Creek: Noah Stevens 64