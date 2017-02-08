Weather Forecast

    WDC skates away with win over Storm

    By Brooke Kern on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:23 p.m.
    Blake Engebretson covers the Red Lake Falls defender in front of the net during a recent Morris Benson Area home game. Engebretson recorded his first season assist in the 6-2 loss to Wadena Deer Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Wadena-Deer Creek opened strong and defeated Morris Benson Area on Tuesday, Feb. 7. MBA trailed by one at 3-2 at the end of the first, but two goals in the second and an added insurance goal in the third paved the way to victory for WDC, 6-2.

    MBA's Shaun Aarhus and Dylan DeToy score back-to-back goals in the first period with assists from Blake Engebretson and Hunter Gades. Jake Dykhoff scored two for WDC.

    Tony Bruns turned away 66 shots for a 91.7 percent save percentage.

    The Storm next travels to Prairie Centre on Thursday, Feb. 9.

    WDC 6, Morris Benson 2

    MBA..............2 0 0 — 2

    WDC.............3 2 1 — 6

    FIRST PERIOD — W: Josh Daigneault 0:15 ... W: Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren, Logan Robinson) 10:24 ... W: Wyatt Hamann (Tyler Reece, Jackson Becker) 13:49 ... M: Shaun Aarhus (Blake Engebretson) 16:52 ... M: Dylan DeToy (Hunter Gades) 16:58

    SECOND PERIOD — W: Jake Dykhoff (Bryce Cooper) 9:09 ... W: Andrew Sundby (Dykhoff, Preston Warren) 12:39

    THIRD PERIOD — W: Preston Warren (Sundby, Olson) 9:49

    GOALIE SAVES — Morris/Benson Area: Tony Bruns 13 ... Wadena-Deer Creek: Noah Stevens 64

