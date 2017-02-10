Stars outshine Storm

RELATED: WDC skates past MBA, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

Noah Fletcher scored the game's first goal late in the first period but Isaac Cebulla doubled the lead for Prairie Centre just minutes later before MBA's Dylan Detoy brought the game to 2-1 before the end of the first period.

The Stars ran away with things in the second period, scoring three unanswered goals to put the game at 5-1.

The teams traded goals in the third period and MBA's goaltender Tony Bruns finished the game with 49 saves.

MBA closes out the regular season next week at Marshall on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and at Breckenridge / Wahpeton on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Prairie Centre 6, Morris Benson 2

MBA..................1 0 1 — 2

PC....................2 3 1 — 6

FIRST PERIOD — PC: Noah Fletcher (Hunter Fletcher) 13:55 ... PC: Isaac Cebulla (Daniel Thompson, Will Koetters) 16:25 ... MBA: Dylan Detoy (Logan Smith) 16:36

SECOND PERIOD — PC: Brady Miller (Logan Schmitz, Hunter Fletcher) 6:31 ... PC: Seth Deters (Petr Erhart) 9:03 ... PC: N Fletcher (Erhart) 14:21

THIRD PERIOD — PC: Daniel Thompson (N Fletcher, Erhart) 3:00 ... MBA: Kolby Goff (Detoy, Smith) 11:39

GOALIE SAVES — Morris/Benson Area: Tony Bruns 49 ... Prairie Centre: Isaiah DeFoe 18