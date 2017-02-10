Weather Forecast

    Stars outshine Storm

    By Brooke Kern on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:21 p.m.
    Kolby Goff fights for the puck against Red Lake Falls defender in a recent home game for Morris Benson Area. Goff scored one of the two Storm goals in the loss to Prairie Centre Thursday, Feb. 9. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    Prairie Centre's scoring touch was in full force Thursday, Feb. 9 as the Stars took down Morris Benson Area 6-2 in Sauk Centre.

    Noah Fletcher scored the game's first goal late in the first period but Isaac Cebulla doubled the lead for Prairie Centre just minutes later before MBA's Dylan Detoy brought the game to 2-1 before the end of the first period.

    The Stars ran away with things in the second period, scoring three unanswered goals to put the game at 5-1.

    The teams traded goals in the third period and MBA's goaltender Tony Bruns finished the game with 49 saves.

    MBA closes out the regular season next week at Marshall on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and at Breckenridge / Wahpeton on Thursday, Feb. 16.

    Prairie Centre 6, Morris Benson 2

    MBA..................1 0 1 — 2

    PC....................2 3 1 — 6

    FIRST PERIOD — PC: Noah Fletcher (Hunter Fletcher) 13:55 ... PC: Isaac Cebulla (Daniel Thompson, Will Koetters) 16:25 ... MBA: Dylan Detoy (Logan Smith) 16:36

    SECOND PERIOD — PC: Brady Miller (Logan Schmitz, Hunter Fletcher) 6:31 ... PC: Seth Deters (Petr Erhart) 9:03 ... PC: N Fletcher (Erhart) 14:21

    THIRD PERIOD — PC: Daniel Thompson (N Fletcher, Erhart) 3:00 ... MBA: Kolby Goff (Detoy, Smith) 11:39

    GOALIE SAVES — Morris/Benson Area: Tony Bruns 49 ... Prairie Centre: Isaiah DeFoe 18

