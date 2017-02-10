Weather Forecast

    Northern Lakes eliminates Storm from postseason

    By Brooke Kern on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:02 p.m.

    Morris Benson Area's season came to an end Thursday, Feb. 9 as Northern Lakes dominated in a Section 6A quarterfinal, 7-0.

    Alyssa Kosloski got the scoring started with a pair of goals in the first period and made it a hat trick early in the second period. Northern Lakes scored five goals in the second period to put the game at 7-0, which proved to be the final.

    MBA's Abbey Hoffman stopped 32 shots.

    The Storm closed out the 2016-2017 season 2-14 and graduate lone senior Nicole Berens.

    Northern Lakes 7, Morris Benson Area 0

    MBA.............0 0 0 — 0

    NL................2 5 0 — 7

    FIRST PERIOD — NL: Alyssa Kosloski (Ashley Kosloski, Savannah Abear) 5:48 ... NL: Alyssa Kosloski (Michala Stangle, Hayden Boelter) 12:49

    SECOND PERIOD — NL: Alyssa Kosloski (Caitlyn Gutzman) 0:24 ... NL: Sydney Tietz (Sam Gutzman) 0:33 ... NL: Cassidy Holtzleicer (Alexa Holm, Chloe Deutsch) 12:07 ... NL: Caitlyn Gutzman (Tietz) 13:19 ... NL: Mandi Soderholm (Tietz, Sam Gutzman) 14:49

    THIRD PERIOD — No Goals Scored

    GOALIE SAVES — Morris Benson Area: Abbey Hoffman 32 ... Northern Lakes: Chaia Tulenchik 8

