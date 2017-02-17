Storm falls in regular season finale, look ahead to 3A

The Storm will open up Section 3A play at No. 6-seeded Redwood Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 21. MBA was seeded No. 11 in the tournament.

Marshall 6, Morris Benson 0

Tony Bruns made 83 stops, but Morris Benson Area was never able to break through as Marshall took the 6-0 victory Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Tigers scored a pair of goals in each period including two from Dylan Criquet-Danielson.

Tony Bruns turned away 83 shots in the loss.

MBA.......................0 0 0 — 0

Marshall.................2 2 2 — 6

FIRST PERIOD — Marshall: Dylan Criquet-Danielson (Mason Plante) 7:59 ... Marshall: Mason Penske (Clay Stevens, Plante) 10:23

SECOND PERIOD — Marshall: Criquet-Danielson 3:49 ... Marshall: Jon Bell 15:43

THIRD PERIOD — Marshall: Noah Versaevel (Bell) 3:24 ... Marshall: Dawsyn Deutz 4:13

GOALIE SAVES — MBA: Tony Bruns 83 ... Marshall: Trey Nelson 7

Breckenridge/Wahpeton 7, Morris Benson 0

Breckenridge / Wahpeton shut out MBA 7-0 on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the regular season finale for both teams. MBA got off just 19 shots in the game.

MBA’s Tony Bruns turned away 46 shots.

Nolan Wamre scored twice in the first and added a goal in each period to lead the Blades in scoring. Jase Jensen also had four points on the night with two goals and two assists.

MBA travels to Redwood to take on the No. 6-seeded Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to open Section 3A playoffs. The winner will take on No. 3 Litchfield on Thursday. Feb. 23.

MBA..................0 0 0 – 0

B/W.................2 4 1 – 7

FIRST PERIOD – B/W: Nolan Wamre 1:27… B/W: Wamre 3:29

SECOND PERIOD – B/W: Matt Seedorf 4:32… B/W: Wamre (Jase Jensen) 4:40… B/W: Jensen (Alex Klug, Tyler Breuer) 7:17 pp… B/W: Wamre (Jensen) 14:21

THIRD PERIOD – B/W: Jensen (Isaac Wohlers) 8:40pp

GOALIE SAVES – MBA: Tony Bruns 46… B/W: Hunter Wamre 19

Section 3A Boys Hockey Tournament

First Round – Tuesday, Feb. 21

(11) Morris/Benson Area at (6) Redwood Valley, 7 p.m.

(10) Worthington at (7) Willmar, 7 p.m.

(9) Fairmont at (8) Windom Area, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Thursday, Feb. 23

Fairmont or Windom at (1) Luverne, 7 p.m.

Worthington or Willmar at (2) Marshall, 7 p.m.

MBA or Redwood Valley at (3) Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m.