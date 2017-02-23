MBA eliminated in 3A play by Redwood

RELATED: Storm falls in regular season finale, prep boys hockey, MBA Storm

In the first meeting, Bailey Sommers had five of the Cardinals' eight goals. This time around, MBA limited him to three as he scored one in each period. MBA got off just 12 shots offensively Tuesday night.

Tony Bruns turned away 45 of Redwood's 51 shots to close out his senior campaign with 1109 saves and a 89.8 save percentage. He stopped 3,576 pucks in his four-year career for the Storm to finish with a career save percentage of 87.3 percent.

Along with Bruns, MBA will graduate Logan Smith, Dylan DeToy, Blake Engebretson, Mitchell Dufault, Anthony Johnson, and Shawn Aarhus.

Redwood 6, Morris Benson 0

Morris Benson Area....... 0 0 0 – 0

Redwood Valley............ 3 2 1 – 6

FIRST PERIOD – RV: Jack Ryan (Connor Nelsen) 2:32 pp… RV: Bailey Sommers (Kaleb Johnson) 14:53… RV: Dallas Coons (J. Ryan, Luke Ryan) 15:15

SECOND PERIOD – RV: Cameran Sommers (J. Ryan ) 7:44… RV: B. Sommers 9:29

THIRD PERIOD – RV: B. Sommers (Coons) 16:47

GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 45… Redwood Valley: Alex Barnes 12