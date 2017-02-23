Weather Forecast

    MBA eliminated in 3A play by Redwood

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:01 p.m.
    The 2016-2017 Morris Benson Area boys hockey team (Photo by Jennifer Pederson Photography)

    The Morris Benson Area boys hockey season came to an end in the opening round of Section 3A play Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Redwood Valley. The No. 11 Storm came into game with an earlier season loss to the No. 6-seeded Cardinals, 8-1, on Jan. 5.

    In the first meeting, Bailey Sommers had five of the Cardinals' eight goals. This time around, MBA limited him to three as he scored one in each period. MBA got off just 12 shots offensively Tuesday night.

    Tony Bruns turned away 45 of Redwood's 51 shots to close out his senior campaign with 1109 saves and a 89.8 save percentage. He stopped 3,576 pucks in his four-year career for the Storm to finish with a career save percentage of 87.3 percent.

    Along with Bruns, MBA will graduate Logan Smith, Dylan DeToy, Blake Engebretson, Mitchell Dufault, Anthony Johnson, and Shawn Aarhus.

    Redwood 6, Morris Benson 0

    Morris Benson Area....... 0 0 0 – 0

    Redwood Valley............ 3 2 1 – 6

    FIRST PERIOD – RV: Jack Ryan (Connor Nelsen) 2:32 pp… RV: Bailey Sommers (Kaleb Johnson) 14:53… RV: Dallas Coons (J. Ryan, Luke Ryan) 15:15

    SECOND PERIOD – RV: Cameran Sommers (J. Ryan ) 7:44… RV: B. Sommers 9:29

    THIRD PERIOD – RV: B. Sommers (Coons) 16:47

    GOALIE SAVES – Morris Benson Area: Tony Bruns 45… Redwood Valley: Alex Barnes 12

    Brooke Kern

