Tiger tennis edged by Parkers Prairie

Annie Brandt returns a serve against Parkers Prairie on Friday, Aug. 19 in Morris. Brandt and doubles partner Kaitlyn Asmus won their match at No. 1 doubles, defeating Summer Dobratz and Megan Arens in straight sets. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area was edged in its home opener on Friday, Aug. 19 in Morris. Parkers Prairie squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Tigers in the season opener for both teams.

Lea Asmus won at No. 2 singles defeating Kamryn Arceneau 6-4, 0-6, 6-2. She was the lone singles winner for the Tigers.

The Tigers won two of the three doubles matches. Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus defeated Summer Dobratz and Megan Arens 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Brittany Randt and Hannah Wutzke defeated Grace Roers and Erica Woida 6-4, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

The Tigers were at Osakis for a quadrangular on Monday, Aug. 22 and travel to Benson on Thursday, Aug. 25 for a triangular at 9 a.m.

Parkers Prairie 4, Morris/C-A/WCA 3

Singles

(1) Kathryn B def. Katie Cannon, 7-6 (11-9), 6-4 (2) Lea Asmus def. Kamryn Arceneau, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2 (3) Madeline Schroeder def. Ryanne Long 6-1, 6-1 (4) Abby Burquest def. Peyton Hennen 6-0 ,6-0

Doubles

(1) Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus def. Summer Dobratz/Megan Arens 6-3, 6-4 (2) Brittany Randt/Hannah Watzke def. Grace Roers/Erica Woida 6-4, 6-4 (3) Adrianna Marotto/Kaylee Esterberg def. Morgan Rohloff/Lilly Swanson 6-4, 7-5