Tigers 1-2 at Osakis quad

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team went 1-2 at the quadrangular on Monday, Aug. 22 in Osakis. Other teams represented were Staples-Motley, Yellow Medicine East, and host team Osakis. Staples-Motley swept the competition and went 3-0 on the day.

The Tigers took a 4-3 win over YME, winning at No. 2 and No. 3 singles and No. 1 and No. 3 doubles.

Brittany Randt defeated Whitney Tennis 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 2 singles spot. Lea Asmus won 6-0, 6-0 over Chelsey Niemeyer at the No. 3 singles position.

The duo of Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus took a 6-2, 6-0 victory ov Hannah Lecy and Chelsea Hoernemann at the No. 1 doubles spot. Winning at No. 3 doubles was Peyton Hennen and Lilly Swanson 7-5, 6-2.

The Tigers travel to Benson for a triangular on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m., then host Sauk Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Tigers also travel to YME on Thursday, Sept. 1. Both meets next week begin at 4:30 p.m.

Staples-Motley 6, Morris/C-A/WCA 1

Singles

(1) Izabella Edin def. Katie Cannon 6-0, 6-0 (2) Brittany Randt def. Ashley Smith 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 (3) Kelsi Peterson def. Lea Asmus 6-0, 6-4 (4) Sam Schimpp def. Ryanne Long 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Lexi Johnson/Claire Wolhowe def. Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus 6-2, 6-2 (2) Katie Benson/Kelsie Weite def. Lilly Swanson/Hannah Wutzke 6-1, 6-0 (3) Anna Willgohs/Bryn Williams def. Morgan Rohloff/Rachel Michaelson 6-0,6-0

Morris/C-A/WCA 4, YME 3

Singles

(1) Anne Clarke def. Katie Cannon 6-6 (7-5), 6-0 (2) Brittany Randt def Whitney Tennis 6-1, 6-1 (3) Lea Asmus def. Chelsey Niemeyer 6-0, 6-0 (4) Raelin Enstad def. Ryanne Long 6-3, 4-6, 10-2

Doubles

(1) Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus def. Hannah Lecy/Chelsea Hoernemann 6-2, 6-0 (2) Rachel Trudel/Emilee Speh def. Morgan Rohloff/Hannah Wutzke 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 (3) Peyton Hennen/Lilly Swanson def. Ashley Niemeyer/Macie Sik 7-5, 6-2

Osakis 7, Morris/C-A/WCA 0

Singles

(1) Tia Dykema def. Katie Cannon, 6-3, 6-3 (2) Shea Olson def. Lea Asmus, 6-4, 6-0 (3) Camryn Hoffarth def. Lilly Swanson, 6-1, 6-3 (4) Alexa Lien def. Maddie Cabana, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Nicolle Klukken/Elizabeth Sabrowsky def. Kaitlyn Asmus/Annie Brandt, 6-3, 6-1 (2) Karlee Hoffarth/Kali Giesler def. Ryanne Long/Morgan Rohloff, 6-1, 6-0 (3) Morgan Rach/Dinara Dykema def. Peyton Hennen/Rachel Michaelson, 6-0, 6-0